Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International
President Nancy Krueger presided over the Oct. 17 meeting of Gamma Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, which met online.
Treasurer Cheryl Schuett presented the treasurer’s report. The report was accepted and filed for audit.
Colleen O’Neill, first vice president, reminded members of the Esther Pilster Grant that was discussed at the last meeting. The membership decided to table the grant for the time being.
The fall Leadership Development and Altruism Committee project will be collecting paper items. Sarah Nedrig and Jenny Messerer will be collecting those items from the members by Oct. 30, and will see that they are distributed to the schools.
Krueger appointed Sarah Nedrig, first vice president, to submit an article to the Nebraska DKG Quarterly pertaining to the chapter’s oldest member, Georgia Bishel. Bishel was recently honored by receiving a red rose from the chapter.
O’Neill informed the membership of the possibility of having member interests as program ideas for the spring.
A “visiting” time was led by O’Neill, as to what members enjoy about fall.
The next meeting is Nov. 21 online.
Hastings Christian Club
The Hastings Christian Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on Oct. 19 at North Shore Church.
The theme was “ A Harvest of Friends.” The speaker was Julie Couch of Norfolk with a topic of “A Lost and Lonely Girl: Journey to Find a Friend.” She presented a mini concert of some old tunes.
The next meeting will be Nov.16 at 12:30 p.m. at the North Shore Church (use the east entrance of the gymnasium). The theme will be “ A Grateful Nation.” The special feature will be “Flags of Our Fathers” by the Rev. Bill Nottage-Tacey. The music will be by Sherrie Anderson of Ord. The speaker will be Peggy Lee of Overland Park, Kansas. Her topic is “Surviving Life’s Detours.”
To make reservations, call Phyllis at 402-463-2680 or Ronda at 402-462-6608 by Nov 11. There is a fund available to help with a babysitter if needed. Mask are requested; social distancing is in place.
