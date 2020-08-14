The Daughters of the American Revolution Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter met Aug. 4 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth Complex in Hastings.
A program relating to “Women’s Health Issues: Domestic Violence” was given by Jennifer Uldrich from Spouse Abuse/Sexual Abuse Crisis Center.
The opening prayer was offered by Chapter Regent Connie Plettner. The DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, America’s Creed and the Preamble of the Constitution were recited.
Plettner called roll with five members present.
The President General’s message, National Defense Minute, American Indian Minute, Conservation Minute, Flag Minute and Revolutionary War Minute were given.
Plettner announced that a Community Service Award has been approved on the state level for Amy Sandeen, executive director of Prairie Loft in Hastings. The application has been forwarded to National Headquarters for certificate and pin. The application for Andy and Melinda Marquart has been denied at the state level; the feeling was this was more a Conservation Award. Plettner said she will continue to obtain letters of recommendations for this award.
Plettner reported that three new applications are in the prospective new member bucket at National along with a supplement application.
Certifications were presented to those students at Adams Central who were selected as Patriot Pride winners before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the school systems.
Certificates of Appreciation are being given to Koop and Ruth Borgeling and family for their placement of American flags at Parkview Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend, as well as to members of the chapter who have served a two-year term on the Executive Board.
Plettner announced that Districts II and III chapters will be working together to provide décor for the State Convention that is scheduled for March 11-12, 2021, in Grand Island.
With Constitution Week celebration coming in September, Plettner inquired as to whether the Hastings Museum had reopened; it was reported it had. The Sutton Library hasn’t reopened yet. It will be determined if Clay Center and Harvard libraries have reopened. The DAR hopes to be able to place posters in the respective libraries for public awareness of Constitution Week. Members are encouraged to ring bells for one minute on Sept. 17 to commemorate Constitution Week. Plettner will put together a news media post for newspapers asking the public, churches and others to ring their bells for one minute on Sept. 17 as well.
