HWF Meeting Minutes for April 2020
The Hastings Writers' Forum met online on Saturday, April 11, 2020 with six people in attendance.
All in attendance confirmed to Robin Buckallew that they had received the quarterly newsletter online. Alan Hartley donated a handmade wooden pencil, pen and case to be the prize for the next newsletter’s contest.
Robin requested that submissions for the next anthology be made as soon as possible.
Marilee Aufdenkamp asked for advice on promoting self-published books, and members shared ideas.
Linda Cooke reported she is outlining ideas for a screenplay.
It was suggested that the group continue to offer meetings online for members who live far from Hastings.
Those in attendance shared from the following original works:
· Robin Buckallew: a selection from her young adult novel Leafy Tom.
· Elizabeth Musgrave: a psychological thriller about a serial killer.
· Fritz Buckallew: a recent addition to a series of humorous short stories, It’s Pops!
· Alan Hartley: Revised version of his short story, The Auction, which takes place on a plains ranch; also a poem about COVID-19.
The next meeting is planned for Saturday, May 9 at 2 pm online. Participants may share their work, but are never required to do so. Those who share decide whether or not they want feedback. Writers of all genres and formats are invited to participate in an encouraging and inspiring environment.
For the first time since its founding in 1889, The George Eliot Club’s book review was presented virtually via ZOOM to members who remained in the safety of their own homes to avoid spread of Covid-19. Laura Marvel Wunderlich presented an engaging and enlightening review of The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies by Jason Fagone. Despite the novel venue, the book sparked lively questions and conversation between members. The next meeting on April 16th will also be conducted online.
