Hastings Writers’ Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met remotely on Oct. 10 with eight members present. The meeting consisted of readings as follows:
- John Dobrovolny read his poem “An Ill Wind …”
- Tam Pauley read from “Images Stored in Dusty Places,” a memoir of candystriping at Mary Lanning in the ’60s.
- Marilee Aufdenkamp read from her novel “Leo.”
- Robin Buckallew read from her young adult novel “Leafy Tom.”
- Fritz Buckallew read a story from his series of humorous stories “It’s Pops!”
- Bill Beachly read his article “In the path of the pipeline,” an opinion piece concerning the Keystone XL pipeline controversy from the point of view of a geologist.
The next meeting will be conducted remotely at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought.
DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter, held their monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings Oct. 6.
Amy Sandeen, executive director of Prairie Loft, presented a program on the history and accomplishments of Prairie Loft. Regent Connie Plettner then presented Sandeen with a DAR Community Service Award.
Plettner called the meeting to order. The chaplain opened with the invocation. The DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed and Preamble of the Constitution were recited by all. Plettner called roll with nine members and two associate members present.
The recording secretary’s minutes of the last meeting were emailed to members, approved and filed. The treasurer report was given and will be placed on file for audit. The registrar reported two membership applications are still in process.
The President General’s Message was read. The National Defense, American Indian, Conservation, Flag, and Women’s Issues Minutes were given.
The State Board of Management meeting will be held via Zoom Oct. 24 and will be live on Nebraska DAR Facebook for members to watch.
In recognition of Constitution Week, Gayle Van Patten distributed bookmarks at Adams Central, Christ Lutheran, St. Michael’s Catholic and Zion Lutheran schools. Constitution booklets were given to Sandy Creek and Harvard schools by Maryann Thompson.
The chapter won’t put up a Christmas tree at Hastings Museum but will display one at Clay Center’s museum.
Cheryll Marr presented information concerning the proposed purchase of a portable sound/speaker system for the chapter’s use. A motion was made, seconded and approved to purchase the system.
The next meeting will be held 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at First St. Paul’s Youth Center in Hastings. The program will be “DAR Service for Veterans: Wreaths Across America” by Diane Bartels.
For further information concerning Daughters of the American Revolution, please call Plettner at 402-429-3655.
HARSP
The Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met Sept. 28 at ESU 9 with 27 members present.
President Karen Meyers called the meeting to order followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Minutes and the treasurer’s reports were presented and placed on file. Correspondence was read, and Donna Dill reported that the auditing was compete. Meyers announced that in the future minutes will be sent to members via email.
Cathy Morgan presented the budget for 2020-2021, which was accepted. She also reported on volunteer hours. HARSP members had a combined 4,696 hours which equated to $127,731. She presented changes to the by-laws. They were voted on and approved. Morgan will have a newsletter ready in November.
Dave Scribner was thanked for his work on the yearbooks, which he had available at the meeting.
The program was presented by Drew Harris from ESU 9. He spoke about the role of the ESU and education during the pandemic.
Myers thanked the members of the refreshment committee.
The next meeting will be Nov. 23.
