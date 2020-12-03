Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International
President Nancy Krueger presided over the virtual meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, which met online, Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Cheryl Schuett, Treasurer, presented the Treasurer's Report online. The report was accepted and filed for audit. Schuett also reported there would be no reinstatement fee if a former member wanted to rejoin, just payment of membership dues.
Jenny Messerer read a thank you received from a Hastings student after he received a gift card for shoes. The gift cards were purchased with monies received from an Esther Pilster grant.
In unfinished business of the Leadership Development and Altruism Committee, the donation of hats, mittens, and gloves was approved, but then amended to also include socks, to be given to students in need. The donations will be collected the first two weeks of December by Sue Gronemeyer of Hastings, and Sarah Nedrig of Grand Island.
After more discussion, Gamma Chapter will be applying for the Esther Pilster grant. The application forms will be filled out by Colleen O'Neill, First Vice-President.
Krueger adjourned the meeting, reminding members of the next meeting, January 16, 2021, online.
Following the meeting, a program was presented by Jan Heady, Archives Chair, celebrating Gamma Chapter's 82nd birthday, by rereading minutes from the first Gamma Chapter meeting, November 19, 1938. The program in 1938 was a discussion of the groups' constitution and by-laws.
Church Women United Hastings/Juniata Area
Unit Meeting
First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church hosted the October 2, 2020 unit meeting with nine members present and one guest.
Devotions were given by Jean Stevens on “May You Always have an Angel by Your Side.”
The program was given by Kathy Schultz, coordinator of “Hearts and Hands Against Hunger”.
Blessings were shared by all present.
Minutes of the September 4th meeting via Zoom were approved as corrected.
Treasurer’s report given by Judy Reimer. Motion made by Jean Stevens to have the budgeted $100 go to the CROP Walk, second by Karen Myers, motion carried.
Unfinished Business:CROP Walk, October 11, 2020 – Volunteers will meet on the corner of California and Forest Blvd in Heartwell Park.
Late note: The donations from the community for CROP walk 2020 totaled $5597. Twenty-five percent of the total will be given to the Hastings Middle School Food Pantry. The rest will go to Church World Service working to prevent poverty world-wide.
New Business: World Community Day is scheduled for November 6th. Due to the pandemic, there will be no in-person celebration planned. Judy Reimer agreed to send out celebration materials to member churches wanting to use the information for a program in their women’s groups.
Human Rights Award nominees are being accepted.
2021 will be Church Women United’s 80th Birthday.
The meeting adjourned by reciting the Mizpah benediction.
The next meeting will be Dec. 4 at First United Methodist Church.
Tribune Nebraska MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa November 5, 2020
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Thursday, November 5, 2020 with 19 members and four guests present. Chaplain Sue Wissing gave the Thought for the Day titled Be Thankful.
The program was given by Michele Kimle, Middle School counselor, highlighting their pantry program. The pantry provides food, hygiene and school supplies. Fifteen to twenty students visit the pantry each week.
The November altruistic projects included making hygiene bags for Crossroads, bringing items for the Middle School pantry and masks for distribution to local schools.
Julie Simmons, Fraternity Education chair, enlightened the members with a quiz on “Love Those Alpha Delta Kappa Acronyms!”
MU Chapter received 2018-2020 awards for World Understanding and Sisters Helping Sisters during the October Nebraska State convention in Grand Island. Nancy Bishop, Nebraska State President, will attend the December meeting.
Hostesses were Diane Biere, Karen Valdes, Shelley Peters and Cathy Cafferty.
The meeting ended with the singing of The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.
