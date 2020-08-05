Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, will hold its first meeting since February Aug. 17.
The speaker for the August meeting will share her story of shattered dreams with abuse, rejection, drugs and more to a beautiful life.
Darla Bruna will provide music.
The meeting starts at 12:30 p.m. at North Shore Church gymnasium, 100 W. 33rd St. (use the east door).
To make the necessary reservation for the caterer, call Phyllis at 402 463 2680 or Ronda at 402 462 6608 by Aug. 12. There is a fund to help with a babysitter if needed.
It is recommended that masks be worn unless eating.There will be social distancing in place.
