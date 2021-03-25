Delta Kappa Gamma Society International
President Nancy Krueger presided over the virtual meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, which met online March 20.
Treasurer Cheryl Schuett presented the treasurer's report. The report was accepted and filed for audit. Schuett also reminded members of the deadline of May 31 for dues to be paid.
The State Leadership Development and Altruism Committee has chosen to collect funds for Royal Family Kids' Camp. The collecting of funds is usually done at the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International state convention. Since the state convention is being held April 24 via Zoom, Gamma members are urged to consider donating to the Royal Family Kids' Camp by mail, and were referred to the Royal Family Kids' Camp website in the Spring Quarterly for the addresses for the nine Nebraska camps.
As a State Nominating Committee member, Schuett gave the names of the slate of officers, which will be voted upon in April. They are Roxie Lindquist, president; Lauren Walker, first vice president; Adia Brighton, second vice president; and Mary Eiler, secretary. Rebecca Hoobler has been appointed to the State Nominating Committee.
At the chapter level, additions have been made to the Leadership Development and Altruism Committee. Those additions are Cathy Morgan, Rebecca Hoobler and JoLynn Gardner-Scholz.
Colleen O'Neill, scholarship chair, urged interested members to apply for the chapter scholarship by May 1.
Schuett asked members for direction for the Strategic Planning Committee.
Krueger reminded members registration is required to join the state convention, but there is no cost.
Gamma's next meeting is May 15 at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom.
Following the business meeting, members shared Irish sayings, recipe histories, jokes, family histories, and blessings.
HARSP
The Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met March 22 at ESU 9 with 22 members present.
President Karen Meyers called the meeting to order followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Donna Dill gave the treasurer’s report. She also provided membership cards and booklets about AARP membership benefits.
Cathy Morgan reminded members that their volunteer hours sheets will be due at the May meeting. Sue Miller gave a report on membership status. LaVila Van Boening said the secretary’s and treasurer’s positions will be elected and installed in May. Gary Aadland reported he had received some scholarship applications and that his committee is in need of an additional person to read the scholarships. Linda Kuzelka thanked the social committee for the refreshments. Dave Scribner asked that members contact him with any changes in their addresses or contact numbers.
Meyers announced that the Executive Board had decided to donate the budgeted memorial money to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. She also thanked members for their donations to the middle school food pantry, which is the donation project this year.
Nate Allen, Mark Funkey and Jerry Wallace from Central Community College presented the program. They provided background about the origin of the college, information about the Skilled and Technical Sciences program, and shared upcoming events at the college.
The next meeting will be May 24 at ESU 9.
George Eliot Club
The George Eliot Club met virtually on March 18.
Lorri Oakeson reviewed "Princesses Behaving Badly: Real Stories from History without the Fairy Tale Endings" by Linda Rodrigues McRobbie. The author divides factual short stories about real princesses into categories such as Warriors, Usurpers, Schemers, Survivors, Partiers, Floozies and Madwomen.
Members will share favorite poetry at the next scheduled meeting on April 1 via Zoom.
Hastings Writers' Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met remotely on March 13 with eight members present.
Robin Buckallew reported on the progress of the group’s anthology "A Planet Sings"; that she had begun her internet writing project for Women’s History Month; and that she had begun a new novel in her Leafy Tom series.
Aurora Dizon reported that she had finished her first draft.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Ann Harms read a memoir titled “Saving Aunt Kathy."
Tam Pauley read a hospital memoir.
Robin Buckallew read from her novel "The Tenth Key."
Fritz Buckallew read an account of his acquaintance with a famed author titled “Billy and Me."
Bill Beachly read “The Pulse,” an account of crane season in the area.
The next meeting will be conducted remotely at 2 p.m. on April 10. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
Alpha Delta Kappa
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met on March 4 with 19 members and three guests present.
Cindy Long and Katie Schroder were initiated into MU Chapter.
Karen Meyers reported about the new Alpha Delta Kappa All Member Network newsletter. More information will be presented at a later date.
Members were encouraged to apply for the state Alpha Delta Kappa scholarships to help further their education.
The Regional Convention in July will be an International Convention and will be virtual.
Members were encouraged to register for the State Conference on April 10 at the Younes Center in Kearney.
Stella Peterson (Siying Wu) presented the program about the differences between the schools in China and the schools in the United States. She is currently attending Hastings College and is student teaching in business.
The serving committee members were Jeanne Loch, Barb Sergeant, Jan Greenland and June Cameron.
The April 8 meeting will be held at the Heartland Bank. The program will be "Stop the Bleeding" with Ron Pughes.
The meeting ended with the singing of "The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa."
