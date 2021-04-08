DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter, held their monthly meeting April 6 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings.
Regent Connie Plettner presented a program on “Presidential Trivia." Officers’ reports were given, the President General’s Message was read and Minute reports were given.
State Conference was held March 11-13 in Grand Island with 33 members and eight guests in attendance and 61 members attending “virtually” via Zoom with five state regents as guests. The Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter received 10 award certificates for its service to veterans, American history activities, conservation awareness, community service, donations to deployed and wounded military, and other accomplishments.
Discussion was held regarding available dates for the chapter’s presentations of Community Service Awards and first responder barn quilts created by its members.
Members are asked to meet at Parkview Cemetery at 1 p.m. May 27 to place American flags on Daughters’ graves for Memorial Day.
A motion was made, seconded and approved to donate toward roses and a memorial marker for the “Tomb of the Unknown — Never Forget Garden” at the Kearney Veterans’ Home.
The next meeting will be held 12:30 p.m. May 4 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center. The program will be on the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," presented by Donna Andresen.
For further information concerning Daughters of the American Revolution, call Regent Connie Plettner at 402-429-3655.
