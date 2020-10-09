Hastings Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on Sept. 14.
The theme for the meeting was “The Joy of Autumn” with Sara Cobb of Craig, Colorado, as the speaker. Her topic was finding joy in your trash can.
Stacy Mather of Craig gave a mini concert with songs from favorite country singers.
The next meeting will be Oct. 19 at 12:30 p.m. at the North Shore Assembly Church (use the east door to the gymnasium). The theme is “A Harvest of Friends.” The speaker will be Julie Couch of Norfolk. Her topic will be “A Lost and Lonely Girl: Journey to Find a Friend.” Couch will also present “Music Is in the Air” for the special feature.
To make reservations, call Phyllis at 402-463-2680 or Ronda at 402-462-6608 before Oct. 14. There is a fund available to help with babysitting, if needed.
George Eliot Club
The George Eliot Club met virtually on Oct. 1 via Zoom.
Jessie McAndrews presented a review of “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi. The review led to questions and discussion from members.
Colleen Adam will be presenting the book review at the next meeting on Oct. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.