Hastings Writers’ Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met online and from the Hastings Public Library on Aug. 8 with six people in attendance.
Linda Cooke announced that her short play “Unplanned” had been accepted by the Stage Right Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, and will be produced as part of a festival there in February 2021.
Robin Buckallew reminded members to get items in for the next newsletter, which will be out in September.
Those in attendance shared from the following original works:
- Robin Buckallew: A selection from her young adult novel “Leafy Tom.”
- John Dobrovolny: A free verse poem titled “Arnie & Benny,” about a frightening childhood adventure for two young brothers.
- Fritz Buckallew: A recent addition to his series of humorous short stories, “It’s Pops!”
- Tam Pauley: An article titled “Navigating the DLD.”
The next meeting is planned for Sept. 12 at 2 pm, online. The meeting code may be found at the Hastings Writers Forum Facebook page. Writers of all genres and formats are invited to participate in an encouraging and inspiring environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.