Chapter GK, P.E.O.
Chapter GK, P.E.O. met at the Heartland Bank March 9. Jackie Knight was hostess, assisted by Connie Yost, Jackie Werner and Yvonne Ziemba.
President Joy White presided and conducted a memorial service for Chapter GK member Celia Ganow. Ginny Locke, recording secretary; Jeni Howard, chaplain; May Wierenga, treasurer; and Cheryll Marr, vice president assisted with the ceremony.
The officers elected at the February meeting were installed by White. For the 2020-2021 year, Donna Meyer will serve as president; Mary Kay Anderson and Jody Buescher, co-vice presidents; HoneyLou Bonar, recording secretary; Howard, corresponding secretary; Colleen Werner, treasurer; Jan Franzen, chaplain; Elaine Specht, guard; delegate to convention, Meyer; and alternate delegate, Buescher.
Committee reports were given by Meyer, auditing/bylaws; Barb Murman, courtesy; and yearbook, Marr. The chaplain reminded members to be sure she has copies of their wish lists on file. Sign-up sheets were distributed for attending the Greater Hastings P.E.O. spring brunch at Lochland Country Club on April 18 and the chapter’s spring social on May 3 to attend a performance of “Mamma Mia” at the Hastings Community Theater.
The next meeting will be on April 13 at College View with Marlene Mullen as hostess. Co-hostesses will be Shari DeBacker, Shirley Gass and Murman. Walt Miller from the Adams County Historical Society will present the program, “Remembering the Forgotten at the Hastings Regional Center Cemetery.”
Dan McCarthy from the Hastings Area Habitat for Humanity presented a program on the history of the organization and the building of homes and building hope for families in need. The Hastings program began in 1976; McCarthy has been involved since 2011. As of last year, there were 23 homes built in Hastings and one in Kenesaw.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Chapter HT, P.E.O. met March 9 at Pastime Lanes. Co-hostesses were members of the social committee. A soup, sandwich and fruit buffet lunch was served.
The chaplain gave an “Irish Blessing” and led members in prayer.
President Nancy Hehnke opened the business meeting. The minutes of last month’s meeting were read and approved. Thirty-two members answered to roll call. The treasurer gave the monthly financial report and bills were presented, approved and paid. The corresponding secretary reported sending out one correspondence and receiving two letters of correspondence. Reports of committees and P.E.O. projects were given. Budget committee presented the new year’s budget which was voted on and approved. Sign-up sheet for the Greater Hastings P.E.O. Spring Brunch on April 18 was passed around. Members were reminded that Chapter HT has the program, and practice for the music would be after the next meeting in March. In old business, the annual reports were completed and mailed to the state office. The auditing committee met and the books were in order.
The program was the election, and installation of officers for the 2020–2021 year which included: Nancy Hehnke, president; Belva Junker, vice president; Cathy Krebsbach, recording secretary; Sue Frink, corresponding secretary; Barb Fisher, treasurer; Karren Carnes, chaplain; and Amy Sealy, guard.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. March 23 at the YMCA. The program is “Quilts of Valor” presented by Mona Mueller and Joan Nienaber.
George Eliot Book Club
Lorri Oakeson hosted the George Eliot Book Club at Lochland Country Club on Feb. 20.
Stephanie Adam presented a review of "The Radium Girls" by Kate Moore.
The next meeting will be co-hosted by Charlotte and Peg Welch. Peg Welch will be presenting the book review.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter held their monthly meeting March 3 at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Youth Complex. Fellowship with dessert was provided by Gayle Van Patten.
A program titled “Sharpie” was presented by Diane Bartles, an aviation historian.
The opening prayer was offered by Chaplain Maryann Thompson. The DAR ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, America's Creed and the Preamble of the Constitution were recited.
Regent Connie Plettner called the roll with 14 members, two associates and one prospective being present.
The President General's message, National Defense Minute, American Indian Minute, Conservation Minute, Flag Minute, Revolutionary War Minute and Women's Issue Minute were given.
The committee for the awards luncheon centerpieces gave an update of what the centerpiece would look like for the luncheon at the State Conference. Dorothy Anderson reported that about 500 presidential bookmarks were handed out to the fifth-graders at all schools in Adams and Clay counties for Presidents' Day.
Plettner presented Marcella Lemonds with a NSDAR Flag Certificate for her proper use, correct display and patriotic presentation of the American flag. It is signed by National Chair Marguerite Fritsch and President General Denise Dening Van Buren.
Plettner said that she is working on a Conservation Award/Community Service Award for a couple in York County who planted 200 trees as a conservation project.
The next meeting will be 1 p.m. April 7 at First St. Paul's Youth Center with the program titled "DAR Schools." The guest will be the Nebraska State Regent.
To learn more about Daughters of the American Revolution, contact Plettner at 402-429-3655.
First United Methodist Women
The First United Methodist Women's groups met in the church fellowship hall on March 4.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone. The Rev. Greg Lindenberger offered the prayer. Schmidt thanked Group 2 for serving the dessert. There was a total of 32 members with two guests.
Scott Thomsen, Adams County Board supervisor; Lyle Fleharty, from the Adams County Justice Commission and Elayne Landwehr spoke about the new proposed Adams County Justice Center. The website, adamscounty.org, has information on the jail’s needs assessment and an informative video.
Journey of Faith coordinator Cheryl Brundage shared information about the UMW Prayer and Self-Denial program.
Journey of Action coordinator Marcella Lemonds had a report titled, “Extreme Weather Has Gardeners Looking for Resilient Plants." There were 244 cards, calls and visits in the month of February.
Journey of Learning coordinator Bonnie Brodersen challenged all members to read at least one book this year from the church’s library. She displayed some of the new books available.
Schmidt announced that the UMW will be preparing lunch for the Sermons a La Carte on March 18 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral. Barb Colvin will be the chairman.
Schmidt also announced that the women's groups will be hosting the Prairie Rivers UMW meeting on April 18. She encouraged members to plan to attend and help with the preparations. She will circulate a sign-up sheet at the April meeting.
The next meeting will be 1 p.m. April 1. Dessert will be served by Group 5 at the end of the meeting.
Group 1 of United Methodist Women hold full memberships and support the organization but are unable to attend regular scheduled meetings.
Group 2 met Feb. 19 in the Friendship Room at the church. Cathy Fricke and Carole Smith served as co-hostesses. There were 12 members present and one guest. Susan Sharman shared a devotion titled "True Beauty." The guest speaker was Pat Hughes and her therapy dog Charlie. She belongs to Canines and Friends, an organization in Hastings where member have trained their dogs for companion therapy. These dogs are then shared at schools, nursing homes, the library, and more. Cathy Fricke also shared a summary of the book of Jeremiah for Journey of Faith.
Group 3 met in Fellowship Hall at the church where Dee Getz and Janet Schmidt served as co-hostesses. Fourteen members were present. Sue Gronemeyer read the devotion called "Always Do the Right Thing." Opal Hamer read from the Least Coin, "Stand Up For Human Dignity." Bonnie Brodersen shared information about the history of quilts. She showed her collection of quilts from friends and family and also the ones she herself has made.
Group 5 met at the church with Virginia James and Brenda Catlett as hostesses. There were 10 members present. James shared the devotion from the book of Psalms. Darlene Brumbaugh shared a selection from the Least Coin, "Those Who Take Care of Others." Donna Bieck from the Special Scoops ice cream shop was the speaker. This new ice cream shop in Hastings is staffed with people with special needs. The concept behind this business was an emotional journey for her. Prayer and self-denial, World Day of Prayer and Lent Sermons a La Carte are all events beginning in March.
Nebraska's Original Betty Club
Nebraska's Original Betty Club met March 3 at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village with 19 members and one guest present. Bettys Bunde, Cramton, Krueger, Ott, and Riley hosted. They welcomed new member Betty Thomas.
The morning program featured Taylor Schneider, head of Central Community College's energy technology program. He began by identifying the three kinds of renewable energy that his courses cover: wind, solar and battery, explaining the basics of each and telling how each is being approached in Nebraska. He concluded with a question-and-answer segment.
Line dancers from Good Samaritan Village provided afternoon entertainment.
The business meeting included secretary and treasurer reports which were both approved as read. Plans were made for attending the state convention which will be held in Lincoln April 18.
The next meeting will be in May hosted by Bettys Aadland, Magee, Mlejnek, Ransom, and Spintig.
Wanda Drovers
Wanda Drovers 4-H club met March 1 at the Adams County Extension Office.
President Noah Pagel conducted the meeting. There were 19 members and two associate members present.
Kassie Kimle did a demonstration on crazy cake — a cake with no eggs. She mixed and baked her cake.
The minutes and treasurer's report were read.
Old business included discussion of the upcoming April 15 project sign-up deadline and the 4-H Museum Day held Feb. 29.
New business included covering the March newsletter, the Speech/Presentation Contest March 29, PASE/Life Challenge sign-up, and Julie Ochsner holding a project completion workshop day at the 4-H office.
Blake Kimle gave a demonstration on making simple circuits with his STEM kit.
Doug Nienhueser and club members led the activity. Members learned how garden items and baked goods are judged at the county fair. Nienhueser brought a few fruits and vegetables. Members baked and brought in items from four different food entry categories.
The Kimles served drinks with Kassie's cake, and members tasted other members' baked goods.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. April 5 at Julie's Xpressions in downtown Hastings. Members will be working on the Quilts of Valor project.
