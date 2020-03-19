NARFE
National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 362, met March 14 at Pastime Lanes for a noon luncheon with nine members and one guest attending.
The program was given by Rachel Devlin, director of the Golden Friendship Center. Devlin provided an overview of the programs and services available at the center, as well as information regarding the Midland Area Agency on Aging.
Vice President Carol Grummert presided and welcomed everyone. The business meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Ruby Walker gave the invocation and the thought for the day with a reading of Helen Steiner Rice’s “Brighten the Corner Where You Are.” Walker also read an Irish Blessing in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day. Minutes of the February meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was submitted for filing.
Grummert said that vacancies continue to exist for membership, legislature and service officer. Volunteers are welcome.
Stenger provided information on the Nebraska NARFE Federation Conference scheduled to take place in Lincoln on May 14-15. The conference is open to all Nebraska NARFE members.
Sherri Gartner won the Alzheimer’s 50-50 raffle. Winnings were donated to the Alzheimer’s Research Fund.
The next meeting will be at noon April 11 at Pastime Lanes, 1400 W. 18th St.
Alpha Delta Kappa Mu
Alpha Delta Kappa Mu met March 5 at Alcott Elementary School. Hostesses were June Cameron, Sandy Brown and Karen Myers.
President Karen Myers welcomed members. Chaplain Julie Getzfred shared “Just Why.” Roll call showed 19 members and one guest were present. The February minutes were approved.
The treasurer’s report showed no changes. Historian Eileen Noll shared pictures of the year. The historian is responsible for taking pictures at each meeting and making a scrapbook page with pictures and descriptions for each year. They also turn pictures into the state Alpha Delta Kappa historian. Noll also reminded all to collect mittens for Michigan, the regional altruism project, which is due in July.
Diane Biere, altruism chair, shared information about upcoming opportunities. March 26 was scheduled to be Middle School Night of Excellence, and April 9 Champion Homes birthday party. Workers are needed for the March 26 event. Donations of men’s cologne, women’s perfume, deodorant, travel size toothpaste, and cupcakes are needed for April 9. Members will make hygiene bags at the April meeting.
Becky Johnston presented the proposed budget for 2020-2022. No concerns for the budget were brought up.
Dorothy Anderson presented the four proposed changes for the state Alpha Delta Kappa by-laws. Members recommended a vote for the changes at state convention.
“Words with Sisters" was played by all for Fraternity Education. Nancy Poppe, program chair, reminded all that the April 2 meeting will be held at Educational Service Unit No. 9. The program will be a tour of the new building. Gina Anderson, Julie Getzfred, Cori Kobbeman and Laura Zabloudil will be hostesses. The altruism project will be to fill hygiene bags for Champion Home’s birthday party. Scholarship applications for Alpha Delta Kappa Mu are due March 31.
State convention is April 4 in Grand Island. Alpha Delta Kappa Mu may offer about $15 off the registration fee for those attending. Noll, Julie Simmons, Myers, Jan Herbek, Jo Wright, Brown, Jeanne Loch, and Diane Biere are planning to attend.
Members will vote on new officers for 2020-2022 in April. Initiation will be in May. At this time the slate of candidates is filled except for president elect. Noll attended the installation of a new Alpha Delta Kappa chapter in York. They are starting with 18 members.
The following organizations were presented as recipients of altruism funds for this year: Watson School, Alpha Omicron, United Food Harvest, Food for Thought, Kids Against Hunger, and the Middle School Garden. Herbek made the motion to donate to all, Jo Wright seconded it. All voted to accept the motion.
Cameron, Brown, and Myers were thanked for being hostesses. Congratulations were given to Ruth Raun and Biere for being nominated for 2020 teacher of the year. The meeting ended with singing “Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
Alex Stogdill from South Heartland District Health Department gave a presentation on the effects of sugar on human bodies. If reading food labels is overwhelming, Stogdill recommended focusing on the first five ingredients. Sugar can cause inflammation, fatigue, obesity and diabetes. It is best if less than 15% of calories consumed come from sugar.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. April 2 at ESU 9.
Fortnightly Study Club
Fortnightly Study Club met March 10 at First United Methodist Church. Hostess was Carla Hedstrom.
Eighteen members and one guest met for pastries and coffee and after a short business meeting listened to Mary Coulter review the book, "Mom & Me & Mom" by Maya Angelou.
The next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 24 at Marie Butler's home. Franc E Wagner will be the reviewer.
