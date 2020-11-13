The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter held its monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings Nov. 3.
In lieu of a program, the chapter members did a service project writing thank you notes for our veterans who are hospitalized in Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. Eighty cards are being sent.
The chaplain gave the invocation. The DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed and Preamble of the Constitution were recited by all.
A Patriot Memorial Service was conducted with each member citing the name of their Patriot during this service.
Six members and four associate members were present.
The President General’s message, National Defense, American Indian, Conservation, Flag, Revolutionary War and Women’s Issue minutes were given.
The recording secretary’s minutes of the last meeting were emailed or mailed to members, approved and will be filed.
The treasurer’s report was given and will be placed on file for review.
The registrar reported no changes in new applications.
The chapter received a thank you note from Kate Duncan Smith DAR School for the Box of Sunshine supplies.
Certificates the chapter received from the National Society include: DAR Project Patriot Committee recognizes Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter for outstanding service and support; Service to America Committee presented Constance Plettner for Outstanding Service State Chairman; citation for outstanding accomplishments in attaining Chapter Achievement Award Level 1 2019; America 250 Committee presented for Patriotic Recognition Honoring Our Patriots; second place for U.S. Flag bookmarks distributed.
DAR Museum outreach now available via virtual tours.
A Community Service Award will be presented when safe with the health crisis.
Conservation Award still being worked on.
Flag certificates were handed out.
There are two prospective applications for Community Service awards for 2021.
An updates was given on the Hearts and Hands Against Hunger service project.
Due to the lack of social distancing in restaurants and the rapid rise of the novel coronavirus the Christmas Party is being put on hold for the time being.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 2. The program will be about a commemorative event.
For further information concerning Daughters of the American Revolution, contact Regent Connie Plettner at 402-429-3655.
