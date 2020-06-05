Hastings Writers' Forum
The Hastings Writers' Forum met online on May 9 with 10 people in attendance. Members listed some of the projects they are working on:
• Robin Buckallew: Just finished another novel.
• Fritz Buckallew: Series of humorous short stories, "It’s Pops!"
• Marilee Aufdenkamp: Submitted "Sparrow" to a literary agent and composed a piece for "Chicken Soup for the Retired Soul."
• Linda Cooke: Revising and submitting scripts.
• Alan Hartley: Short stories.
• Bill Beachley recommended the book, "Wind, Sand and Stars" by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author of "The Little Prince."
• Sharon Raimondo: The sequel to her historical novel "Big Sky."
Robin Buckallew requested that everyone submit for the next newsletter soon.
The group discussed continuing to offer meetings online for members who live far from Hastings.
Those in attendance shared from the following original works:
• Alan Hartley: A poem titled "Two Worlds, Two Journeys."
• Elizabeth Musgrave: An open letter to leaders of meat processing companies and the U.S. government.
• Fritz Buckallew: A recent addition to his series of humorous short stories, "It’s Pops!"
• Robin Buckallew: A selection from her young adult novel "Leafy Tom."
• John Dobrovolny: Poems titled "O to be Irish" and "A Wise Woman’s Formula for a Happy Marriage."
The next meeting is planned for June 13 at 2 p.m. online. Meeting code may be found at the Hastings Writers Forum Facebook page. Writers of all genres and formats are invited to participate in an encouraging and inspiring environment.
