Grace United Methodist Women met March 8 in person and via Zoom with 13 members in attendance.
Opening prayer was given by Phyllis Lloyd.
February and March birthdays were acknowledged. The meeting was called to order by President Sharon Selley.
An article from Response Magazine was shared by Lloyd and Dee Runcie shared from the Prayer Calendar and gave the CWU Least Coin devotion.
Minutes of the January meeting were reviewed and approved. The current treasurer’s report was given.
Nominations for CWU Inspiring Woman, Dedicated Light, and Special Mission Recognition were presented and will be voted on at the April meeting.
Judy Reimer reported on the UMW Reading Program and new books for the church library. Karen Baker reported on Best Choice labels and grocery receipts from Allen’s and Russ’s. The grocery receipts will be given to Hawthorne School.
Lloyd gave the program on Psalms 111. We are called to be real people when dealing with others and give praise and thanks for all that the Lord has provided for us.
Prayer concerns were shared, and Selley closed the meeting with a prayer titled “Heart of Gratitude."
The next meeting will be April 12.
Church Women United
The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd hosted the March 5 unit meeting of Church Women United via Zoom with 13 members in attendance.
All shared blessings.
Joyce Mitchell gave devotions.
Betty Aadland called the meeting to order.
The Feb. 5 unit meeting minutes were reviewed and approved as written.
Judy Reimer gave the treasurer’s report. A thank you was received from Lincoln School students for the books students received for Valentine’s Day.
World Day of Prayer is being postponed until summer/June.
May Friendship Day is scheduled for May 7; the theme is “Making Room at the Table." The hope is that most attendees would have had their COVID vaccine by then. Ideas were shared on how the celebration would look like.
Sharon Heyen and Sandy Brandenburg volunteered to create the favors for Meals on Wheels favors for April.
Reimer lead the Bible study titled “Build on a Strong Foundation” from the World Day of Prayer Committee of Vanuatu, taken from Matthew 7:24-27.
Reciting the Mizpah benediction adjourned the meeting.
The next unit meeting will be in person at the Salvation Army April 2 at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.