American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11 met March 2 for lunch with the meeting following at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Room.
President Virginia Walton called the meeting to order. Colors were posted. Deb Holmberg led in prayer.
A ceremony honored POW/MIA soldiers.
A moment of silence was observed in memory of deceased veterans.
Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble. Roll call of officers was done.
Peg Johnson gave the treasurer’s report.
Minutes were read and approved.
Due to illness, the February meeting had been canceled.
Members discussed the changes to the by-laws which included a price increase and the wording of eligibility.
Holmberg reported on Girls State. Johnson, Holmberg and Walton, along with two representatives from the Catholic Daughters, met and selected delegates for Girls State. The information has been sent to state.
Members discussed the next district meeting coming up. They will be making poppy centerpieces for the contest.
Holmberg gave the closing prayer.
Colors were retired.
