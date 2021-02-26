Church Women United
Church Women United Hastings/Juniata met Feb. 5.
Thirteen members tuned in via Zoom for the unit meeting hosted by Grace United Methodist Church members.
Blessings were shared by all tuned in.
Karen Hansen gave the devotion on Love.
Tamara Holtz called the meeting to order.
Sharon Selley presented the minutes of the Jan. 8 meeting. They were reviewed, corrected and approved as corrected.
Judy Reimer gave the treasurer’s report.
Reimer reported that additional money was received and added to the $88 the unit donated to purchase books for Lincoln Elementary School. Books will be purchased for the entire school and sent home for Valentines Day and at the end of school.
Susie Graham reported that she would know more about World Day of Prayer (tentatively scheduled for March 5) after a Zoom meeting later in the day. The theme is “Build on a Strong Foundation,” inspired by Matthew 7:24-27. We are invited to learn about Vanuatu’s history and rich culture. The women share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions and experiences of God’s profound love.
May Friendship Day is tentatively scheduled for May 7. More discussion on this event is scheduled for the March meeting. First United Methodist Church has offered to host the event.
Meals on Wheels favors for March are to be provided by Congregational United Church of Christ.
Reimer encouraged all members to tune in via Zoom to “Win Wednesdays” at noon from February through April at churchwomenunited.net.
Reciting the Mizpah benediction adjourned the meeting.
