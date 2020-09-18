Alpha Delta Kappa
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Sept. 3 at First United Methodist Church with 21 members present. The evening began with a Back to School Picnic served by hostesses Karen Myers, Linda Wilkinson, Sandy Brown, Linda Kuzelka, Lori Schroeder and Linda Story.
Julie Simmons installed the following officers for 2020-2022: Jo Wright, president; Karen Myers, past president/membership; Becky Johnston, recording secretary; Jeanne Loch, corresponding secretary; Nancy Poppe, treasurer; Amanda Collins, historian; Nita Brown, sergeant–at-arms; and Sue Wissing, chaplain.
Wissing presented the Omega Ceremony honoring Harrient Reinch, an 18-year sister of Mu Chapter who died on May 26.
Diane Biere, altruism chair, led a discussion concerning the canceled Birthday Party for the residents of Champion Homes because of COVID-19. It was decided to do it when it is safe. The altruism project for October is to bring mittens or gloves to be donated.
Brenda McKenzie and Ruth Raun reported that the recipient for the $500 scholarship is Hoellie Epley from Lawrence-Nelson High School. She is attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln in speech pathology.
The ways and means chairs, Cathy Cafferty and Lori Schroeder, reported that a raffle will be the fundraiser for this year. The December drawing for prizes will support the following Hastings businesses: The Odyssey, VN Nails, IGA, Quiznos, and Chris’s Car Wash. Members are currently selling tickets.
MU Chapter is proud to have Eileen Noll elected as the Nebraska state president-elect for the 2020-2022 biennium. The postponed State Convention will be combined with the Fall Executive Board meeting on Oct. 17. Those attending are Noll, Simmons, Myers, Jan Herbek, Jo Wright, Sandy Brown, Loch and Biere.
All regional conventions were combined into one virtual meeting. Wright and Noll attended and earned MU Chapter a pearl. The 2021 ADK Leadership Academy will be held on July 6, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Congratulations to Raun for being the Hastings 2020 Teacher of the Year.
The program for October will be Founders’ Day and a Silver Sister Ceremony for Myers.
The meeting ended with the singing of "The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa."
Church Women United Hastings/Juniata Area
Church Women United Hastings/Juniata Area met for a unit meeting Sept. 7. Ten members tuned into a virtual meeting via Zoom.
Sharon Selley read minutes from the Aug. 7 meeting. They were approved as written.
Judy Reimer gave the treasurer’s report.
Blessings were shared.
CROP Walk for Hunger is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. Susie Graham reported Hastings College won't be participating this year. The walk will start at the corner of California Avenue and Forest Boulevard. All participating will be required to sign a COVID-19 release; masks are recommended. Approval of the walk from the city of Hastings is in process. CWU Hastings/Juniata is waiting for approval from Church World Service for the recipient, the newly created Hastings Middle School Food Pantry, to receive the 25% match. Graham will contact CWU members when the posters are available to start advertising. Kathy Uldrich will be doing a live streaming on Juniata United Methodist Church's Facebook page. Others may want to share on their page.
Volunteers are needed on the day of the walk to mark the route and act as crossing guards.
Reimer thanked the members for their part in the 425 completed surveys for CWU national strategic planning. The plan is to be developed by November.
Reimer encouraged members to check the national website churchwomenunited.net for national news.
The next meeting is 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth Center. No refreshments will be served. Masks are required.
Meeting concluded by reciting the mitzpah benediction.
