Delta Kappa Gamma Society International
President Nancy Krueger presided over the virtual meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Jan. 16.
Treasurer Cheryl Schuett presented the treasurer's report. The report was accepted and filed for audit. Schuett also had a correction for the minutes pertaining to the nominating committee. The committee is still in need of another member. Rebeccah Hoobler volunteered to fill the vacancy.
Sue Gronemeyer, corresponding secretary, read a thank you from Lincoln Elementary in Hastings, for the hats, gloves, and mittens they received. Gronemeyer said that donations were up from last year's total. Jenny Messerer also read a thank you received from Hastings High School for the paper goods that they received.
Krueger reported on upcoming international conventions. The convention in Finland has been canceled. However, the convention in the Portland, Oregon, area is still pending. Krueger also recommended an article for the members to read pertaining to World Fellowship.
Colleen O'Neill, as scholarship chair, urged members to apply for available scholarships. The deadline for applications is May 1 for the chapter scholarships. The Pilster grant deadline is Feb. 1. Gamma Chapter should hear the status of their grant application after that date.
Sarah Nedrig, second vice president, announced the yearbooks had been sent to members. As the chair of the Leadership Development and Altruism Committee, Nedrig said that a box of hats, gloves and mittens was donated to Howard School in Grand Island.
Krueger adjourned the meeting, reminding members of the next meeting, March 20, online.
O'Neill, as first vice president, guided the program by quizzing the members of the year they were inducted into the chapter, and special happenings of that year.
Peace Lutheran Women’s Missionary League
President Janelle Ham opened the quarterly meeting of Peace Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Jan. 18 with a prayer. Ronda Johnson gave a Mite Box prayer and commented on the many projects that are completed with members' mites at the district and national levels.
The minutes and treasurer’s report were accepted. Diane Gundlach read some of the many thank-you notes received from seminarians at St. Louis and Fort Wayne who had received gift cards before Christmas. They were thankful for the monetary gift and the support shown by the gifts.
Nadeen Debban, human care chairperson, reported that 21 gift cards had been sent to the two seminaries.
New socks and underwear will be collected to be donated to Orphan Grain Train from April through June ingathering.
Members hope to resume quilting and serving when possible.
Carol Hansel, card chairperson, reported on funds available for sending to St. Louis and Fort Wayne seminaries. That will be done soon.
Schedules for the year were distributed. The officers and many of the servers remain the same for the year. Volunteers filled some of the positions.
Johnson and Gundlach were hostesses.
The meeting was closed with prayer led by Ham.
Church Women United Hastings/Juniata
Eleven members were present for the Jan. 8 unit meeting of Church Women United via Zoom.
Blessings were shared by all.
Devotions were given by Joyce Mitchell from II Corinthians 4: 8-9, "Breakfast with God."
The meeting was called to order by Karen Myers.
Minutes of the Dec. 4, 2020, meeting were approved as written.
Judy Reimer gave the treasurer’s report. Nickels for National collected in 2019-2020 have been sent to the national office.
Yearly donations from each church are being accepted. Checks can be sent to Reimer.
Meals on Wheels favors for February were created and delivered by Sharon Heyen, Myers and Major Sandy Brandenburg. A thank you has been received and was read from Senior Action.
Ecumenical Legislative Briefing Day will be held virtually 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 13. Registration deadline is Feb. 5. The website to register is www.nelegisbrief.org.
Susie Graham shared March 5 would be World Day of Prayer. The theme is “Build on a Strong Foundation." In light of the current COVID restrictions it was decided to wait until the February unit meeting to decide where and how World Day of Prayer could be held.
The next unit meeting is 10 a.m. Feb. 5. Grace United Methodist Church is the host church. COVID restrictions will determine whether the meeting will be held via Zoom or in person.
The meeting adjourned by Myers reading the Mizpah benediction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.