Alpha Delta Kappa
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Oct. 1 with 18 members and one guest present. Chaplain Sue Wissing gave the Thought for the Day titled "The Seasons in Life."
Because October is Alpha Delta Kappa Month, Julie Simmons presented a candle ceremony Lighting the Way for the Future through love, inspiration, growth, honor and thought. Jami Paulman and Cori Kobbeman will present masks and a flyer stating Alpha Delta Kappa Can’t Mask Its Love for Kids and Teachers to each Hastings school.
Diane Biere, altruism chair, thanked the members for their donations of mittens and gloves. The November project is to bring items for the Middle School pantry.
MU Chapter received the Seven Pearl Award for 2019 -2020. The Violet Sister Award for 10 years of membership was presented to Diane Biere. The Silver Sister Award and ceremony for 25 years of membership honored Karen Myers.
The program for November is Michele Kimle, a Hastings Middle School counselor, highlighting Teammates and the pantry.
Hostesses were Paulman, Kobberman, Julie Simmons, Sally Kopke and Jan Herbeck.
The meeting ended with the singing of "The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa."
Nebraska's Original Betty Club
Nebraska's Original Betty Club met Oct. 9 at Highland Park in Hastings. Eighteen members were present. Bettys Bittfield, Mehmen and Schiebel hosted.
The program was presented by Donna Bieck from Special Scoops. She told how the shop was founded, how it is staffed, and what kinds of treats and flavors it offers. The Bettys also got to enjoy cups of ice cream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.