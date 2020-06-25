Hastings Writers Forum
The Hastings Writers' Forum met online on June 13. Nine people attended, including one newcomer.
Linda Cooke will investigate if Write Across Nebraska will happen in July as in years past. Members raised the possibility of a local gathering outdoors. Cooke also announced that her comedy script, "Three Characters Seeking to Avoid Suicide" will be published by “Feels Blind Literary.”
John Dobrovolny and Robin Buckallew requested submissions for a planned anthology.
Robin Buckallew reminded everyone to submit items as soon as possible for the upcoming quarterly newsletter.
Those in attendance shared from the following original works:
· Elizabeth Musgrave: an essay titled "In the Immortal Words of Gwen Stefani," about a special moment with grandkids.
· John Dobrovolny: a poem titled "Wizened & Wiser," and a haiku about the current pandemic.
· Robin Buckallew: a selection from her young adult novel "Leafy Tom."
· Marilee Aufdenkamp: an essay called "Intentional Idleness," which she has submitted to "Chicken Soup for the Soul: Life After 60."
· Ann Harms: an essay to submit "Chicken Soup for the Soul: Self-Care/ Me Time."
· Alan Hartley: a poem titled "Dusty Road," about Nebraska landscapes.
· Fritz Buckallew: a recent addition to his series of humorous short stories, "It’s Pops!"
· Tam Pauley: An article about the history of the Mary Lanning School of Nursing.
The next meeting is planned for July 11 at 2 p.m. online. Meeting code may be found at the Hastings Writers Forum Facebook page. Writers of all genres and formats are invited to participate in an encouraging and inspiring environment.
