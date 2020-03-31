Church Women United
Church Women United of Hastings and Juniata sponsored World Day of Prayer March 6 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Sixty-one people attended.
The theme of the celebration was “Take up your Mat and Walk." Betty Aadland gave the welcome. The speaker, retired Judge Teresa Luther, gave an illustration of how healing and liberation are happening right here in our community. Gretchen Brosman as vocalist and Lavila VanBoening as pianist provided music for the celebration.
Church Women United of Hastings and Juniata hold the event each year in March.
Due to the COVID–19 pandemic, monthly meetings are on hold until further notice.
Grace United Methodist Women
Eleven members were present for the March 9 Grace United Methodist Women Unit meeting. Bev Ferris and Dee Tackwell served refreshments.
President Phyllis Lloyd opened the meeting with a prayer reading. Only one birthday in March was celebrated. Joys and concerns were shared and Pastor Tamara Holtz offered prayer for those mentioned.
Lloyd gave the program from Response magazine on Deborah the prophetess from the Bible.
Dee Runcie shared from the Prayer Calendar. Shelly Pryal shared the purpose of the Least Coin. All read the Fellowship of the Least Coin prayer.
Minutes of the Feb. 10 minutes were approved as written.
Glenice Larsen gave the treasurer’s report.
Seven people from Grace Church attended World Day of Prayer.
Judy Reimer will be ordering new books for the reading program.
Nominees for Outstanding Young Woman, Special Mission Recognition and Dedicated Light were discussed. Information will be obtained on each nominee. Voting will take place at the April meeting.
Karen B. reported that they are waiting for the paperwork from Associated Wholesale Grocers in order to submit the UPS labels from Best Choice labels for this year.
Lloyd adjourned the meeting.
