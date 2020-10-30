George Eliot Club
Members of the George Eliot Club met virtually on Oct. 15 via Zoom.
Colleen Adam reviewed "A Good Provider is One Who Leaves" by Jason DeParle. In this recently published book, the author tells a sweeping story of one family and migration in the 21st century. For a period of 30 years, DeParle followed a multi-generational family and their quest to work their way out of shanty towns in Manilla and into a future in the United States.
Stephanie Adam will present the book review at the next meeting on Nov. 5.
Tehama Hospital Auxiliary
The Tehama Hospital Auxiliary met Oct. 19 with seven members present. The May meeting was canceled due to the coronavirus.
President Annette Sorensen opened with the hospital prayer prior to lunch. Lunch was prepared and served by Dusty Haase, Barb Sole and Nancy Stenger. Sorensen thanked them for the lunch.
Sorensen presided during the business meeting. Stenger gave the treasurer’s report on the sales collected at craft shows during the summer.
Wihlma Price gave devotions, followed by the minutes of the February meeting. Minutes were accepted as read.
After some discussion, Sole made the motion to donate the balance of the special fund, willed to the Auxiliary by a former member, to the Temple Association for building maintenance. Motion seconded and carried.
Sole made the motion that all officers retain their offices for 2021. Motion seconded and carried. All officers agreed to serve again. Officers elected were Sorensen, president; Donna McCartney, vice president; Price, secretary; and Stenger, treasurer.
Past Potentate Ron Nielson reported on the changes for sending children to the hospital. They will now use the services of the Chicago and St. Louis Shriners Hospital for Children. Drivers are needed to transport children to the hospitals.
Motion was made by Price that a donation be sent to the General Auxiliary, keeping enough for expenses of supplies. Motion was seconded and carried.
Peace Lutheran Missionary League
The Peace Lutheran Missionary League met on Oct. 19. Janelle Ham opened the meeting with a fall prayer. Ronda Johnson shared a “finger” method to remind us how to pray for our missions.
Ham introduced a guest, Gloria Raab.
Nadeen Debban reported that some members put together 16 school kits and had a full box of extras to take to Orphan Grain Train for distribution to places in need.
Members are collecting gift cards for seminaries in St. Louis and Fort Wayne. Each seminary will get 10 cards. Some funds were provided by card sales for this purpose.
Ronda Johnson was selected as president elect. The officers for the past year agreed to continue for the year 2021 since most activities were canceled in 2020.
Plans for Christmas were discussed. A dinner is on hold for now but members will help decorate and have poinsettias to be purchased as memorials or honorariums. They hope to help the Benevolence Fund for the holidays in a safe way.
Ham asked for ideas for meetings for the coming year. A card was signed for Muriel Nelson for her 80th birthday.
The meeting closed with the Lord’s Prayer.
