Sen. Steve Halloran will again meet with the public, during Coffee with Senator Halloran 9 a.m. Saturday at The Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave.
The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Adams County Farm Bureau Federation is sponsoring the event.
