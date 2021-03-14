MINDEN — Just as all of the residents of a community contribute to its well-being, participation in a collaborative art piece gives the work a greater sense of fulfillment.
That was Linda Stephen’s approach to “Community Unfolding in Minden,” a collaborative community art piece depicting downtown Minden at Christmastime.
Stephen, who grew up in Michigan and now lives in Lincoln, has more than 25 years of experience in origami, the Japanese art of paper folding. Fluent in Japanese, she studied at the Japan Center for Michigan Universities for one year and worked for six years as a teacher and translator in Shiga, Japan.
Stephen led a couple workshops Saturday afternoon at the Minden Opera House where she taught about 25 participants to make smaller components for “Community Unfolding in Minden.”
Stephen also has a solo exhibit, “Nebraska Outdoors in Origami,” on display in the Opera House gallery until April 30.
Workshop participants folded paper to become parts of snow piles, the street and the light bulbs that decorate the downtown streets.
“I want people to participate because the idea of it is everyone contributes to making a better community,” she said. “There’s the stars of the show, whether it’s the mayor or the lead in the play or something like that. But you need people to sweep the streets and plant the flowers or people who just go out for a walk and enjoy where they live. I want the origami part of it to be simple and easy so everyone can participate.”
Marcy Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House, collected the tiny pieces of folded paper in a glass bowl in Saturday as workshop participants made them.
Stephen said she appreciates the attention to detail in origami and other Japanese paper arts. For instance, it takes 30 years of training to make the paper used in origami.
“There is a great appreciation for craft — high craft — in Japan,” she said.
Origami is a precise art form, but even mistakes have their place.
“When I teach, I like to show that if you make a mistake then sometimes you invent something,” Stephen said.
Snow piles in particular were a great opportunity for public participation.
“They don’t have to be perfect because snow piles are not symmetrical,” she said.
That authenticity is also on display in “The Dream,” one of Stephen’s pieces at the Opera House gallery.
“The Dream” is another collaborative art piece, which depicts the tall grass prairie at Homestead National Historical Park near Beatrice. About 200 visitors from 20 states folded paper that became the petals of blue vervain and yellow partridge pea wildflowers.
“If they are not exactly perfect it doesn’t matter,” she said. “It’s like a petal. It can be angled a different way.”
Stephen still doesn’t like mistakes, but recognizes their unintended value.
“I’m highly unsatisfied if I find one mistake in 1,000 words,” she said. “But sometimes when you take a wrong turn you find a new town you never knew existed and find a neat restaurant. Sometimes when things don’t go as planned you get a happy result.”
Stephen previously had an exhibit at the Minden Opera House about 10 years ago. Her origami piece “Our Band” is on display above the drinking fountains there.
“Our Band” depicts a marching band on Fifth Street, in front of the Opera House.
“Her work is next-level,” Brandt said. “I can barely fold a paper airplane, and she is making bugs and people and instruments and stuff out of pieces of paper. It’s amazing.”
In addition to the workshops on Saturday, Stephen also will lead participants at local schools and a senior living community in making components for “Community Unfolding in Minden.”
Origami kits in bags are available, as well, at the Minden Opera House.
“We wanted to make it so anybody, all ages, could have it — especially with all we’ve gone through in the last year; make it so it was safe and easy for people to feel like they could participate without being compromised,” Brandt said.
May 8 is the deadline to return the individual components.
Stephen will assemble the origami pieces. “Community Unfolding in Minden” then will debut during the holiday season.
