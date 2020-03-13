Hastings College plans to move all of its classes online from March 23, the end of its spring break, until April 9, the start of Easter break, and then welcome students back to regular in-person classes on campus April 14, the college announced on Friday.
Meanwhile, Central Community College announced Thursday it is developing online class delivery options for normally in-person classes for March 30, the end of its spring break, through the end of the semester in May.
And in messages to their respective constituencies, Hastings Public Schools, Adams Central Public Schools and Hastings Catholic Schools all announced Friday that while classes will continue as scheduled next week, officials will be monitoring the situation continuously and make decisions as developments warrant.
All the educational institutions took steps Thursday and Friday to reach out to students and families, faculty, staff and other stakeholders and provide updates on their efforts to protect students, employees and the community from the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
Hastings College already had elected to begin its spring break on Thursday of this week — one day earlier than planned. Classes resume on March 23, but now will be offered online through Easter.
“Instead of returning from spring break, we strongly recommend that all students stay home until classes resume in person,” the college said in a memorandum to the campus community posted on its website Friday. “Residence halls and dining facilities will remain open, although with limited support, for students who are unable to be away from campus. Administrative offices will remain open and operational.”
HC’s Office of Student Engagement will be providing more details regarding available campus services later next week, the college said.
The college had announced Thursday that even though numerous students, faculty and staff members have been traveling abroad recently as part of their foreign study experience, none had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our international travel groups have been diligent about their time overseas and taking preventive measures to stay healthy,” HC said in the Thursday memo posted online. “Additionally, none of our study abroad groups have visited a country issued a health-related travel advisory from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”
Nevertheless, Hastings College started its spring break one day early “out of an abundance of caution” as the foreign-study participants prepared to return to campus. That meant students who had spent the most recent, two-week academic block on campus were able to head home after Thursday — one day sooner than anticipated.
Meanwhile, students who had been abroad during the two-week block as part of their foreign study experience were arriving back in Hastings Thursday evening as regularly scheduled. After having a chance to rest, those students can gather their belongings and head home for spring break, also. All public areas of the campus then are to receive a thorough cleaning from the maintenance staff over the break.
As a precaution, students and faculty who have been abroad were being encouraged to stay home through March 26 — two weeks from the date of their arrival back in Hastings. Those individuals are being encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms that have been related to infection with the coronavirus and to register with the Department of Health and Human Services.
Students leaving town for spring break were encouraged to monitor the situation in the areas where they spend time concerning COVID-19 cases.
Students also were encouraged to take their college-issued iPads with them on their travels, anticipating the possibility that plans for course offerings could change again one or more times before their return to campus.
“Recommendations and guidance for the coronavirus change rapidly,” the college said. “We encourage the campus community to be adaptable as it relates to planning for the remainder of this semester.”
Matt Gotschall, president of Central Community College, announced Thursday that residence halls, dining facilities and all offices would remain open at this time. Spring break at CCC still is scheduled to run March 21-29.
Faculty teaching face-to-face lectures at all CCC campuses and learning centers will be developing options for remote delivery of their material to students for the balance of the spring semester. IP and online courses will continue as scheduled.
CCC’s main campuses are at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus.
Laboratories, practicums, internships and clinicals are to continue as planned through the semester unless local, regional or state declarations prohibit them. But any on-campus or college-sponsored events planned through May 15 that could involve more than 25 people must be reviewed and are subject to cancellation.
College-sponsored travel within the state will continue unless circumstances change. But other domestic and any international travel sponsored by the college is suspended through the end of the semester unless it is approved by a division vice president or the college president.
Planning for summer and fall courses and activities will continue as planned.
Hastings Public Schools, Adams Central and Hastings Catholic Schools all issued letters to their respective communities on Friday announcing plans for next week.
Letters from AC Superintendent Shawn Scott and HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider both quoted at length from a message they received Thursday evening from Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.
In his message, Blomstedt said it is widely believed that imposing school closures too early actually could result in more spread of COVID-19 than would be the case if schools were in session. The same could be said of closing schools too late, however, he added.
Blomstedt recommended that schools remain in session and follow regular order unless or until state or local health officials request otherwise, and that any closures be based on recommendations from the state and local officials.
For Hastings Public, Schneider said in his memo, the plan is to continue with school as scheduled until further notice.
“We will monitor the situation daily, as the safety of our students and staff members is our top priority,” Schneider said. “We do encourage students and staff members who are ill to stay home and as always, we remind parents and guardians that ultimately it is your decision whether or not your student attends school.”
Scott, at Adams Central, said his district would continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of health professionals.
He noted that as of Friday morning, there had been no reported cases of COVID-19 in Hastings, according to the South Heartland District Health Department.
The Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools, issued his memo to families late Friday afternoon with Sandy VanCura, principal of St. Cecilia Middle and High School, and Carrie Rasmussen, principal of St. Michael’s Elementary, as co-signatories.
The HCS memo cited Friday’s guidance from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts indicating that community spread in a given part of the state will be a determining factor when it comes to closing schools. “Community spread” occurs when confirmed cases of COVID-19 can’t be traced to their source.
Each Educational Service Unit area within the state will be judged separately when it comes to school closures, HCS said, summarizing the governor’s guidance. When one “community spread” (untraced) case is confirmed in a given ESU area in Greater Nebraska, school closings may be recommended and could last six to eight weeks.
Hastings and Adams County are in Educational Service Unit No. 9, which serves schools in Adams, Clay, Hamilton, southern Hall, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
“Although HCS will remain open for the time being, we encourage you to create a plan for your family in case we must be closed for any length of time,” Brouillette said. “Also, we would like to urge you to keep an eye out for your neighbors, family and friends. It will be important that we stick together through this unprecedented time. For some of our community members it may be highly risky to venture outside of their homes to purchase groceries, medicine, etc. It may also be very difficult for parents who must continue working to find child care. Please lend a hand where you are able.”
Hastings Catholic Schools will remain in communication with the AC and HPS school districts, South Heartland District Health Department and ESU No. 9, Brouillette said. The administrative team also will meet multiple times per week throughout the duration of the pandemic to discuss steps moving forward.
In closing, Brouillette encouraged readers to take their concerns about the current situation to God in prayer.
“We should hold our faith close and allow that to give this situation some perspective,” he wrote. “Remember, God the Father will not forget about us and will strengthen us during this time.”
