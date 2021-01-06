This year’s Hastings College women’s basketball team is deficient in a few categories that are crucial to winning.
The Broncos’ seventh loss in nine games Wednesday night was yet another example in what’s been a trying season on and off the basketball court.
Briar Cliff exploited Hastings’ inability to rebound, its inexperience, and — most painful — its lack of leadership.
The Broncos, who trailed for all but 3 minutes and 25 seconds, needed an on-court voice, other than their head coach late Wednesday.
Having trimmed the Cliff lead to five points early in the fourth, HC couldn’t further close the gap that previously sat at 14 points and later ballooned as large as 18.
The much-improved Chargers, who sit second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference under first-year head coach Brita Hand, tied last year’s win total at 11 with their 78-70 victory in Lynn Farrell Arena.
“When things go south for us, they go south quickly,” said Broncos head coach Jina Douglas. “Their lead just expanded on us and you’ve got to give credit to Briar, who is a good team. They have a lot of really good, young players. They move well, they’re aggressive, and I thought it put us on our heels most of the game.”
Despite how rocky the Broncos’ play was throughout the 40 minutes, they nearly overcame all of their faults twice during the fourth quarter.
A pair of free throws by freshman Carley Leners followed by a 3-pointer from Allie Bauer put HC behind 55-50 with 9 minutes left.
Briar Cliff answered with 13 straight points, capped with a triple by Payton Slaughter that had the Chargers up 18 with 5:40 to play.
Slaughter scored 18 of her game-high 21 points after halftime. But more crucial were her five offensive rebounds that assisted her to a double-double (11) and created easy put-backs.
The Broncos were out-rebounded for the 10th time in 13 games. Briar Cliff finished the game bearing a 46-25 advantage.
“It’s literally been the same story through 13 games,” Douglas said. The sixth-year coach couldn’t help but smile. “We work on rebounding, we talk about rebounding, we watch film on rebounding... We just can’t get it done.”
Adding to the inadequacy in that category, Hastings’ leading rebounder, sophomore Dawson Knode, is awaiting confirmation on what Douglas believes is an ACL injury. Knode was in street clothes Wednesday, having sat out the previous two games, as well.
“It hurts us a lot,” Douglas said. “She was our leading rebounder, she’s 6-foot-1 and she moves well, and she can shoot it from the 3-point line.”
Knode’s replacements don’t have the same skill set.
“We don’t have another post that can shoot it from the perimeter, so teams can just pack it in on us and dare us to make shots at this point,” Douglas said.
Hastings poured in 11 consecutive points over the final two minutes and made it a four-point game, but Briar Cliff, which finished 12-of-20 from the charity stripe, sealed its first win over HC since Feb. 13, 2016 with four free throws.
Senior Kaitlyn Schmit led the Broncos with 18 points. Taylor Beacom added 14 and Bauer and Karli Hale finished chipped in 10 each.
Beacom’s final three shots over the last 20 seconds all came off of good ball movement by HC as Briar Cliff scrambled to find shooters, but none of them fell.
The first was a corner 3 that clanked off the back iron It was retrieved by Shayla Carrier and kicked back out to Beacom, whose long two was also off the mark.
On Beacom’s third shot, which followed Slaughter’s final free throws for the Cliff, Hale grabbed an offensive board but missed her put-back.
Hastings desperately needed a floor general.
“There’s no one to kind of pull us out of it,” Douglas said. “No one to say ‘Hey, we’re OK,’ or get us a bucket or a rebound — that sort of thing.”
The Broncos, who were 30-3 last year and runners-up in the GPAC, are currently in the bottom four of the 12-team league with a 3-8 record in conference.
“We’re kind of lacking in a variety of ways, but we’ve got to keep playing,” Douglas said. “We’ve obviously got tough games coming up and nobody is going to take it easy on us, so we’ve got to figure it out on the fly.”
BC (11-4)............13 24 16 25 — 78
HC (4-9)..............16 11 18 25 — 70
Briar Cliff (78)
Mya Hendry 1-4 0-0 2, Madelyn Deitchler 5-12 6-10 16, Taylor Lamprecht 0-1 0-0 0, Kaegan Held 2-2 0-0 5, Payton Slaughter 7-17 4-6 21, Konnor Sudmann 8-18 2-4 19, Josie Condon 2-4 0-0 5, Michaela Lange 0-0 0-0 0, Katie Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy Benne 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 29-67 12-20 78.
Hastings (70)
Ali Smith 2-10 1-1 6, Elle Danley 1-3 0-0 3, Taylor Beacom 6-14 1-2 14, Kaitlyn Schmit 7-16 4-4 18, Carley Leners 1-5 5-6 7, Allison Bauer 4-12 0-0 10, Natalia Dick 0-3 0-0 0, Shayla Carrier 1-4 0-0 2, Karli Hale 4-6 2-4 10. Totals 26-73 13-17 70.
Three-point FG:Briar Cliff 8-18 (Held 1-1, Slaughter 3-5, Sudmann 1-5, Condon 1-3, Benne 2-4), Hastings 5-25 (Smith 1-4, Danley 1-3, Beacom 1-7, Schmit 0-4, Bauer 2-7). Rebounds: Briar Cliff 46 (Slaughter 11), Hastings 35 (Leners 6, Hale 6). Assists: Briar Cliff 15 (Sudmann 6), Hastings 12 (Beacom 5). Steals: Briar Cliff 13 (Slaughter 6), Hastings 9 (Smith 4). Blocked shots: Briar Cliff 1 (Hendry 1), Hastings 1 (Danley 1). Turnovers: Briar Cliff 26, Hastings 23.
