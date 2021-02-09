As the Hastings Early Child Development Center prepares to open its doors to young children this week, the building’s life has come full circle.
Mat and Kyla Habrock, and Mat’s mother Jen Schwab — all of whom live in Juniata — purchased the former Golden Friendship Center building at 509 S. Bellevue Ave. a year ago with the plan to turn it into a day-care center.
The Golden Friendship Center and Adams County Senior Services now operate out of the city community center.
The Hastings Early Child Development Center was open for tours on Monday and Tuesday before opening for children ages 0-5 on Wednesday. The tours gave families an opportunity to meet with certified teachers and curious onlookers a chance to see the latest life breathed into this piece of Hastings history.
Before it was the Golden Friendship Center, the building was St. Michael’s Elementary School.
Kyla said a neighbor of the building told the Habrocks he attended elementary school there.
“The neighborhood in general has had a connection to this building even before it was Adams County Senior Services center,” Kyla said during a recent interview. “We have gotten record and history accounts from people’s personal experiences, before when it was the elementary school for St. Michael’s, as well as folks who shared their family connections — becoming a widow and this being their community. It’s really touching to ... we’re kind of coming around full circle.”
In opening the Hastings Early Child Development Center, the group hopes to provide a solution to the childcare shortage that Habrock herself experienced when her family moved to the Hastings area from Lincoln, trying to find care for her daughter Fallon, who is now 3.
Habrock went through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ list of licensed day care providers in the Hastings area alphabetically. It took until she got to the T’s to find one with an opening.
Opening a childcare center in a former senior center has been advantageous.
Habrock pointed out an Americans with Disabilities accessibility ramp and automatic door openers.
“All of those kinds of things help families, whether they’re coming in juggling car seats and all of that,” she said.
The building also already had fire-proof doors for each room with ADA-compliant levers. The doors just received a fresh coat of paint.
Among renovations were a key fob entry, cameras in every classroom and hallway, fire suppression system and new windows.
Each of the building’s six large classrooms now includes a hand washing station and easy-to-clean surfaces.
“This looks like a runway strip,” Habrock said, standing inside one half of two open classrooms. “Even though we are opening in the worst part of the season for kids to go outside, we have plenty of space for them to be active.”
She chuckled when she thought about purchasing the building just a month before the start of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.
“We birthed a building, oh my gosh,” she said. “When we started this project a year ago we just really wanted to be good landlords. We thought, ‘We’ll create a space someone else can come into; we’ll support them in that this space will meet their needs. We’ll make improvements, all those things that would be on the other side of the business.’ Then COVID happened.”
Habrock was working on a case study for one of her master’s classes and used the Valley Child Development Center in Red Cloud as her case study. Through that class she wrote a business plan.
A couple caregiver agreements they thought they had in place fell through due to the pandemic. Then, the Habrocks and Schwab met Denae Andersen.
Andersen, who had run a daycare out of her home, will serve as the facility’s director.
Their hope is to incorporate as many resources as possible for the young students.
“We want to pull our whole community in in many different ways,” Andersen said. “That will look different for each person that we do pull in to help us out.”
For more information about the Hastings Early Child Development Center call Habrock at 308-529-2880.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.