Members of the Hastings Planning Commission were impressed with the design for a new office from Hastings dentist Sean Daly at what has been a sensitive location.
Commissioners voted 9-0 at their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval of a preliminary development plan for property zoned CP-0, Commercial Office within a Planned District Overlay, for Primus Companies Hastings Dental Office.
Daly is proposing a development that includes a 3,700-square-foot dental office located on Lot 3 of Anderson Second Subdivision near the corner of North Shore Drive and Osborne Drive West in Hastings. It is a 0.47-acre parcel of land that abuts the east side of Lake Hastings.
The dental office will accommodate 12 patients and eight staff members at full capacity. The intent of the dental office architectural design is to be compatible with the character of the neighboring subdivision by using similar methods of construction. This includes wood framing, engineered wood siding, traditional roof materials and peaks, traditional window treatments, and stone accents on all sides of the building.
The project is planned to start on July 1, with the plan to be open for operations on Sept. 1, 2021.
Chairman Marshall Gaines, who has served on the Hastings Planning Commission more than 20 years, said something has been proposed every few years for that property.
“This is probably, in all those times we’ve had had somebody wanting to do something with that property, this is probably about the best design I’ve seen in my time as a commissioner,” he said. “This is probably the most comprehensive-looking design plan that has come across for that property.”
Jeff Ray, planner with JEO from Omaha, said the rhombus-shaped property, as well as its proximity to the nearby residential neighborhood, created a design challenge.
“We obviously took the residential character into the site design as well as into the architecture,” he said. “I think you can see that that transition hopefully played out there with the scale of the building, the slope of the roof lines, the window patterns and so forth.”
The more active side of the building and parking lot will face east, away from the residential area, more toward the commercial side.
Several of the commissioners said they appreciated a commitment on the part of the designers to make the building fit the surrounding residential architecture.
“I do think that’s a kudos to this design that makes this project just a little bit more unique than I’ve seen in other presentations,” Gaines said.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously recommended approval of a Conditional Use Permit for Oasis Church to use the space at 408 N. Minnesota Ave., subject to three conditions:
— If the church congregation grows to 50, they must either relocate or resubmit a plan to expand their occupancy within the business center. An amendment to the permit and public hearings at both Planning Commission and City Council would be required.
— Once permit approval is obtained, it must be followed by a building permit for the interior remodel.
— A development permit must be submitted and approved by the Development Services Department for any signage along with ownership authorization.
- Unanimously recommended approval of a plan modification to the redevelopment plan for 615 W. First St.
- Unanimously recommended approval of the preliminary/final
- plat for Keller Pointe Second Subdivision at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Laurie Street, a replat of Keller Pointe Subdivision-Revised.
- Unanimously recommended approval of a preliminary plat for Hastings Rural Fire Subdivision.
