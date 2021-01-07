Thursday marked the end of township boards in Adams County and the first day for the County Board of Commissioners.
Voters in Adams County approved during the 2018 general election discontinuing the township form of government. That change took effect Thursday.
Without the township boards in place, the supervisors switched titles and now are known as commissioners.
Because of the title change, County Court Clerk Magistrate Tom Hawes swore in the entire board — not just Glen Larsen, Harold Johnson and Chuck Neumann, the three commissioners who are starting new terms. Hawes also swore in Public Defender Shon Lieske, who was re-elected in November 2020 and is starting a new term, as well.
“The government of the townships in Adams County are recently dissolved,” Deputy County Attorney David Bergin told board members. “As of today they do not exist. All property owned by those townships are now property of Adams County.”
Township boards were established to provide oversight of roads within each of the 16 townships of the county. Many of those township boards were no longer active, or encouraged their own dissolution.
County board members themselves were optimistic Thursday about the change to becoming commissioners.
“I think it’s going to be a great deal,” Board Chairman Lee Hogan said in an interview after the meeting. “We’re going with the sign of the times. Supervisors are going away, and more and more counties are doing away with townships.”
According to the Nebraska Association of County Officials, just 21 of the 93 counties still have a supervisor form of county government.
Voters in Kearney County recently approved the dissolution of township boards. The Kearney County Board of Supervisors will be known as a Board of Commissioners beginning in January 2023.
Hogan was the lone dissenting county board member in 2018 when it came time to place the township issue on the agenda. He said Thursday that although he supports the commissioner form of government, he previously voted the way he did based on feedback he received from constituents.
Hogan also chairs the county’s roads, bridges and weeds committee. He said in the absence of township boards he expects the county to appoint an advisory board to help the commissioners with oversight of county roads.
Such a board was proposed when members of active township boards voiced opposition when the county placed the township issue on the agenda more than two years ago. It was stated then that those vocal township board members potentially would make good advisory board members.
Commissioner Chuck Neumann, who is vice chairman of the county board and also serves on the county’s road, bridge and weeds committee, is the longest-serving county board member, having been appointed in 2002 to fill a vacancy representing east central Hastings and District 6.
“It’s going to take a little getting used to,” he said with a chuckle about his new title during an interview before the meeting.
Neumann said he didn’t think much would change.
“It should be business as usual,” he said.
Thursday’s swearing in also marked the first day on the job for Johnson, who defeated incumbent Scott Thomsen during the Republican primary in May to represent District 4 and west Hastings.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Johnson said in an interview afterward. “Hopefully I can be a benefit to the county employees and help the taxpayers with getting the taxes down.”
Hogan welcomed Johnson during the meeting, telling Johnson he would do a good job.
Before the meeting, Commissioner Dale Curtis was lining up committee meetings with Johnson.
“There are some days you’ll regret it, but there are more days that are good days,” Curtis said of serving on the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.