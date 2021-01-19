As the Adams County Board of Supervisors becomes the Adams County Board of Commissioners, the county is working to take control of the records and finances of the now-defunct township boards.
Dawn Miller, who serves as highway superintendent as well as part of the budget preparation team for the county, presented the Nebraska statute that addresses township organization during Tuesday’s meeting of the commissioners.
Statute 23-299 states “the county board shall have full and complete power to settle all the unfinished business of the town… and to dispose of any and all property belonging to such town… crediting all unexpended balances of the town to the district road fund and in no other manner. The county board, at such time as provided by law, shall levy a tax upon the taxable property of such town to pay any unliquidated indebtedness it may have outstanding.”
County Treasurer Melanie Curry needs to verify all records were turned into the county clerk and all of the funds submitted to the Treasurer’s Office.
A few of the townships finished their existences in debt to the county.
Curry will present at the next county board meeting a submission to go to the state auditors.
Miller said Denver and Hanover township board members expressed interest in seeing their old records turned over to the Adams County Historical Society.
Those records need to be sent to the County Clerk’s Office first, and then the board has to decide.
“Those books are well kept from those two townships,” she said. “They talk about hiring so-and-so and his team of horses to go build this road. This is what they made.”
As part of the township discussion, county board members also discussed the organization of a township transitional committee.
There was some debate about whether this would be a transitional or advisory committee.
Commissioner Dale Curtis said it was a consensus among board members when they talked about it previously that this would be an advisory body.
“When we discussed going from supervisors to commissioners that was the whole board’s intent — that they not be left out there without a voice,” he said.
Miller said so far, five former township board members have agreed to participate. None, however, are from the southwest part of the county.
Board Chairman Lee Hogan said he had a couple people in mind from that area who could serve.
He said he would reach out to them and discuss an appointment at an upcoming road and bridge committee.
“One thing that’s encouraging to me with this transition is the volunteers who have called, willing to do this,” he said.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Voted 7-0 to approve the victim witness grant for 2021.
- Unanimously approved the annual Adams County Weeds Report.
- Unanimously approved tax list corrections as the Board of Equalization.
- Unanimously approved motor vehicle exemptions as the Board of Equalization.
- Unanimously approved a $25,000 Improvement Grant application from the Hastings Museum.
- Unanimously approved a pledge security letter of credit with Five Points Bank for $1 million.
- Unanimously approval of release of security with Five Points Bank for $100,000.
- Unanimously approved formal appointment of Dawn Miller as County Highway Superintendent for 2021.
- Unanimously approved setting the date and time for 2021-2027 one- and six-year road plan public hearing to be held 10:15 a.m. Feb. 16.
Unanimously approved renewing the county’s contract with HR Solutions for $1,800.
