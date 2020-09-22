Win or lose, Hastings High volleyball coach Dave Hepner and his team typically break down the evening on the court, right near the Tiger bench.
But the conclusion of Tuesday's triangular required a closed-door conversation.
Hepner, instead, led his team to weight room to discuss the Tigers' dropping of a winnable match against Gothenburg in the nightcap.
"Total collapse of a team," said Hepner, whose team fell to the Swedes 25-22, 25-15. "We didn't have a lot of team unity on the floor and when you don't have team unity, that's exactly what happens. We didn't have each other's backs and it was really pretty obvious how a lot of it was selfishness."
Hastings was in position to take the first set, especially after a four-point swing that included three aces by Katelyn Shaw to push the Tigers ahead 20-19 out of a Gothenburg timeout.
But the Swedes responded with three straight points on a kill, an error, and an ace.
A kill by Hayden Stephenson and a Gothenburg error knotted the set at 22 before a Hastings error, an ace, and a double block gave the set to the Swedes.
Hastings had a variety of 10 errors in the set.
"(Gothenburg) took advantage of it and they didn't look back the rest of the night," Hepner said. "They just brought the heat and played loose, and we got really tight as a team. You could just see our fluid motion wasn't there and we struggled from the get-go."
The Tigers (9-8) rallied for just one kill in the second set, which was scored by Dacey Sealey to push her match total to six.
Aside from that, Carley Norlen and Stephenson served aces and Sealey recorded the Tigers' lone block of the match. The rest of Hastings' 15 points in the second game were Swede errors.
Meanwhile, Gothenburg found a groove on the attack with a balanced effort. Kynlee Strauser led the charge with seven kills and Clara Evert added five. Bella Rickertsen, Kaileigh Gilligan, and Aubrey O'Hare terminated four apiece and Carley Jensen chipped in three kills.
Communication broke down for Hastings, noticeably after Gothenburg answered a 4-1 run by Hastings with five of the next six points.
Ultimately, the Swedes (9-7) swept the match with an 11-2 run to end the second set. The match concluded with three Hastings errors and three consecutive kills by Strauser.
"I really thought in the first set that we were going to win (the match) easily," Hepner said. "But, our communication was terribly lacking tonight. It seemed like we were waiting for the crowd to pump us up, but you can't do that because there's no crowd because of COVID. The crowd we did have, we didn't give them a lot to cheer about."
Hastings swept Crete (2-12) with ease to open the triangular. The Tigers' 25-12, 25-12 win lasted just over 30 minutes.
"We approached the Crete game a little differently," Hepner said. "We just wanted to keep balls in because they do make a lot of unforced errors, so we tried to take advantage of that. As a team, we just played a little looser and it was just a deal where we were the far and away better team."
Sealey paced Hastings with 10 kills and Maddie Hilgendorf added five. Charli Coil aced the Cardinals four times and finished with 16 assists.
Hastings will try to resolve its internal issues before it plays on the road at North Platte Thursday.
"They do love each other, they get along great, and it's been a great year," Hepner said. "But something's going on off the court, and if that stuff carries onto the court, you're going to see that kind of result every single time."
Game one
Crete (2-11)...............12 12
Hastings (9-7).............25 25
Crete (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Newton 1-0-0, Gracie Fey 4-0-0, Marin Rasgorshek 2-1-1, Sydnee Stone 3-0-0, Tori Vondra 0-2-0, Alexa Kraus 1-0-0. Totals: 11-3-1
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Karsyn Cress 1-0-0, Dacey Sealey 10-0-2, Carley Norlen 0-2-0, Charli Coil 2-4-1, Katelyn Shaw 3-3-0, Maddie Hilgendorf 5-0-0, Hayden Stephenson 1-0-1. Totals: 22-9-4.
Assists — C, Newton 7, Stone 1, Vondra 1. H, Coil 16, Norlen 3, Sealey 1, Shaw 1.
Game two
Gothenburg (8-7)............25 25
Crete (2-12)..................11 22
Game three
Gothenburg (9-7)..............25 25
Hastings (9-8)...................22 15
Gothenburg (kills-aces-blocks)
Bella Rickertsen 4-1-0, Kynlee Strauser 7-0-0, Clara Evert 5-1-0, Carly Jensen 3-1-1/2, Aubrey O'Hare 4-1-1/2, Kaileigh Gilligan 4-0-0, Lunden Groene 0-1-0, Chiara Richeson 0-1-0. Totals: 27-6-1.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Dacey Sealey 6-0-1,C Carley Norlen 0-1-0, Charli Coil 1-0-0, Katelyn Shaw 2-3-0, Maddie Hilgendorf 1-1-0, Hayden Stephenson 1-1-0. Totals: 11-6-1.
Assists — G, O'Hare 12, Emily Cornwell 12. H, Coil 8, Sealey 1, Hannah Satterly 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.