Over the last two months, representatives from a few dozen local organizations have connected regularly for quick teleconference meetings.
Mayor Corey Stutte refers to these remote gatherings as emergency operations center meetings.
Initially, the meetings took place six days a week.
Over time, the frequency slowed to once a week, on Wednesday mornings.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said the communication is key and creates efficiencies.
“It’s really an important opportunity because not only are we able to share with a lot of key leaders and organizations that participate in a lot of different aspects of our community, but also hear from them what things they have been working on,” she said. “When we started out it was especially important then as we were ramping up in understanding what the disease was and what things we needed to do and to have consistent messages and to be on the same page was a really important opportunity for the health department, government officials and our community organizations.”
Stutte said when COVID-19 first became an issue in Hastings, there were a lot of questions.
“Working with the health department has been good in that respect as far as they’ve been able provide information regularly to this group of people,” he said. “Having nonprofits and having government folks as well as schools — everyone involved, I think, has really helped provide a sound response to the pandemic and brought some needed organization to what it looks like moving forward for our community.”
Phase 3 of directed health measures, released Monday by Gov. Pete Ricketts and set to take effect in the South Heartland District Health Department on June 22, was a major topic at the stakeholders meeting Wednesday.
Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, had questions about how best to proceed with Business After Hours.
The chamber’s last Business After Hours event was in February. Since then, those already scheduled were canceled and the whole chamber calendar was put on hold because of COVID-19.
With the announcement of phase 3 of directed health measurers, which further relaxes restrictions, businesses began contacting Shafer and the chamber about once again holding Business After Hours.
“Each of the chamber members that were wanting to host functions were calling in making sure they were complying with the guidelines and making sure they were doing everything right,” she said.
She said Bever was a great asset.
Businesses want to do ribbon cuttings.
“We want to be there to help them but we need to be able to do it safely and by the directed health measures,” Shafer said.
She said when the stakeholder meetings first started they were invaluable because the situation changed so rapidly, every day.
It’s still good to hold the meetings, she said, to remain educated about changes such as actions coming out of the city or new rules from Mary Lanning Healthcare.
“Having that information available and making sure we’re giving it out correctly and not having to say ‘I didn’t know about that,’ that was the best part. We were in the know of pretty much every business leader that was making the decisions for our community,” she said.
Stutte said it’s been good to work with other community leaders to move things forward and discuss issues.
“We haven’t had a pandemic in our country in a long time,” he said. “Not since really the Spanish flu. So it’s been 100 years and it’s been one of those things where you’ve got to learn on the fly. We’ve tied it together and I think we’ve done a great job. I appreciate all of our community leaders standing together to make that happen. There will be a lot of lessons learned coming out of this. It’ll be interesting to see how things move forward after this is all done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.