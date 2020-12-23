Anyone looking for a unique, pandemic-conscious opportunity for prayer and worship Thursday is invited to attend a Community Christmas Eve Drive-In service in the Hastings College football stadium parking lot.
The service begins 5:30 p.m., with prelude music starting on the radio a half-hour earlier. Those attending in their vehicles should park outside Lloyd Wilson Field at the Osborne Family Sports Complex on East 12th Street and tune their radios to KICS 1550 AM or watch through the First Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page beginning at 5:30.
The service is a collaborative effort involving KICS, Hastings College, Hastings Community Theatre and First Presbyterian.
Those attending in their vehicles will receive a bulletin as they enter the parking lot, along with battery-operated candles that will be turned on during a candlelit singing of “Silent Night” — a beloved tradition at First Presbyterian, said the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, senior pastor at the church.
“We will invite people to take the battery-operated candles home to ‘carry the light of Christ into the world,’ ” Allen-Pickett said in an email to the Tribune.
Activity packets also will be provided for children in the vehicles.
Anyone planning to watch or listen from home also may access the service bulletin ahead of time at www.fpchastings.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Bulletin-12.24.20-Drive-In-Christmas-Eve-Service-5.30pm.pdf.
Some of the music for the service was pre-recorded — much at a First Presbyterian Christmas Eve service in 2019. The bulletin includes the words so participants can sing along.
The service will include scripture readings, a message and other familiar elements. At one point, participants at the football field will be invited to “pass the peace” by honking their vehicle horns.
For First Presbyterian, as for all congregations, the last several months have been a challenging time amid public health concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The congregation hasn’t gathered indoors for in-person services since March, and instead has “worshipped at home” through radio broadcasts and social media streaming.
In addition to the remotely delivered “stay-at-home” services originating from the church sanctuary, outdoor Sunday worship was offered in Alexander Park, across the street from the church at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue, in summer and early fall.
“Our church is still not doing in-person worship due to COVID-19,” Allen-Pickett said. “Of course this is hard, particularly during Advent and Christmas, but we are doing some creative things. For example, we did a ‘Parking Lot Hymn Sing’ for the last three weeks at noon so we could still sing our beloved Christmas hymns and carols as a family of faith during this season.”
Thursday’s Christmas Eve service is made possible by a big crew of volunteers including the tech crew and members of the FPC Congregational Life Committee.
For more information, visit the First Presbyterian website, www.fpchastings.org.
