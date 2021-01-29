The year 2020, which brought the pandemic that continues today, was a time of unprecedented challenge to individuals, families, businesses, institutions and organizations throughout our region and around the world.
Little could stretch the fabric of society more than a public health threat that requires us to remain physically distant from one another. We all know that. We’ve been over this before.
Individuals and families have suffered the pain of isolation and separation, if not illness and even bereavement. Many businesses had to close their doors, temporarily or permanently. In-person religious services were suspended for several weeks or in some cases remain suspended, and faith leaders may wonder if attendance will ever again reach pre-pandemic levels. Live, in-person entertainment has all but ceased for now, depressing patrons and placing arts venues and cultural organizations in an economic bind.
Yes, the last 9 ½ months of 2020 and at least the first half of 2021 are bound to be remembered in history as a time when people did a lot of hunkering down in hopes of protecting their health and the health of their loved ones and communities.
But, lest one should assume this is a time when all progress has come to a screeching halt, I recommend taking a look at the beautiful new parking lot and front entrance at Adams Central Junior-Senior High School, and the new greenhouse located on the AC campus.
Now, granted, plans to redesign and replace the school’s asphalt parking lot and its drive-up facilities were in the works well before the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, disrupted our lives. Bids were opened for the project on Jan. 22, 2020, and Heartland Concrete and Construction of Hastings was awarded a $1.9 million contract for the work on Feb. 9, a little more than a month before all area schools suspended in-person instruction for the balance of the spring semester.
The point is, though, that the project wasn’t canceled because of the virus. Work plowed ahead, turning the Adams Central campus into a major construction zone for the spring and much of the summer. And by August 2020, when students and teachers finally were able to gather again for in-person classes, they arrived through a brand-new, pristine concrete parking lot with improved traffic flow and drainage — as well as a new front entry to the school that provides added convenience and security.
In the meantime, Adams Central Avenue past the school also had been resurfaced and crews were finishing work on the new roundabout at Adams Central and U.S. Highway 6/34, which isn’t popular with everyone but was built for traffic safety. The roundabout opened Aug. 31.
Later in the fall, Adams Central was able to move ahead with yet another project: Construction of a greenhouse west of the school for its agriculture education program. Instructor Brandon Jacobitz said the greenhouse had been in the planning stages for a while, but that suspension of in-person learning in March actually had pushed the timetable forward by giving him some extra time to pursue the project with the architect, vendors and contractors.
“It really was a group effort,” Jacobitz said in a November 2020 Tribune interview.
Adams Central is just one location where progress and improvements have continued in the last year despite the pandemic.
Backed by overwhelming voter support for a bond question on the May 2020 primary election ballot, Hastings Public Schools is moving ahead with top-to-bottom renovation of Morton Elementary School for future use as a central preschool and district offices.
Adams County — again, with voter approval — is making plans for a new justice center on the south edge of town, which will include a new, modern jail and should eliminate future costs to the county for transporting and lodging inmates in other jurisdictions.
Then, who would ever have thought the world would be in the midst of a deadly pandemic at the very time a developer finally bit the bullet and set about rehabilitating the sadly idle and derelict Imperial Mall property?
Meanwhile, construction projects continue and new businesses have opened in north Hastings, downtown and elsewhere.
Motorists can traverse a paved stretch of 42nd Street between U.S. Highway 281 and Baltimore Avenue for ease of movement between the north and west sides of town.
Hastings College and Central Community College have continued to make facility and programming improvements, innovate, and expand on the ways they work together and with other educational partners for the benefit of their students and local employers. Local high schools, too, keep focusing on career pathways and workforce development.
Finally, entrepreneurs like Chelsey Morten of Lemon & Co. have launched their own businesses, providing products and services that enhance Hastings’ profile as a destination for shoppers and attract customers from throughout the community and beyond — even at a time when conventional wisdom might be to hold onto your cards and see what happens next.
For most of us, 2020 was a year that in many respects was one to forget. We all wish for more gatherings, less virus, and better times as this new year unfolds.
On the other hand, the old year was a time when we proved to ourselves that even a wretched, deadly virus that spreads worldwide cannot conquer a community that sticks together, cooperates, and gets creative in addressing its challenges. And that, friends, is worth remembering.
Thank you for reading the Hastings Tribune.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.