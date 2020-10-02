Citizens are invited to come out and enjoy a meal with officers Tuesday during the annual National Night Out from 5-7 p.m. at the Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave.
Food will be served inside, but most of the event will be held outside to the east.
This year’s event was delayed due to gathering restrictions used to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
Organized by the Hastings Police Department and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce’s Crime Prevention Task Force, the event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for law enforcement, strengthen community spirit and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back.
National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, Hastings Police Department and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce. More than 10,000 communities from across the nation and Canada are expected to participate in the event. People are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.
