LINCOLN — The state swimming and diving meet got underway on Thursday, with the diving portion of the competition being completed in front of limited spectators at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Hastings’ Tarin Confer was the only Tribland diver competing on Thursday, but, unfortunately for Hastings, he didn’t make it past the cut into the final rounds of the boys meet.
Confer totaled 136.70 points which placed him 22nd among the 29 divers. Only Blake Turpin has scored more points for Hastings at a state diving competition since 2016.
North Platte’s Jonathan Brouillette won the championship with a total of 489.60 points.
The swimming portion of the state meet will begin Friday with the preliminary races. The finals will take place on Saturday. Spectators are not allowed either day, but the event will be streamed on the NFHS nextwork on Friday and on NET on Saturday.
