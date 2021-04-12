Jade Bartunek makes each of her students feel special, recognizing them where they are and for how they understand the world.
Bartunek, who is a kindergarten teacher at Watson Elementary, recently was named Hastings Public Schools Educator of the Year.
“My biggest goal every day is to make those connections with my kids even before we start the curriculum,” she said. “It is, ‘How was your day?’ Every day we meet and I ask, ‘How was your night?’ If there’s some stories we need to talk about in depth later on, I’ll tell them we’ll talk together. First and foremost is just making sure that kids are ready to learn. They are not going to buy what you are selling if you have not put in the work in the foundation. Connections are the biggest key to being successful with your kids.”
Bartunek and Young Educator of the Year Karen Valdes, who is a seventh-grade reading teacher at Hastings Middle School, were introduced during the HPS Foundation Virtual Festival on March 31, a fundraiser produced by the Hastings Public Schools Foundation for the benefit of the school system.
They were among 19 nominees for either Educator of the Year or Young Educator of the Year for 2021.
This was the fifth time Bartunek had been nominated to be Educator of the Year.
“As teachers we never do it for the recognition or the honor, but it is nice they are seeing what we’re doing in the schools,” she said. “Just to be recognized by somebody else shows that you’re putting your heart and your soul into it.”
Bartunek has always wanted to teach.
“There’s never been another career that I wanted,” she said. “I feel like I’ve always tried to pick up on what makes teachers successful wherever I’m at. So classroom management is huge. That is the key to success. That’s also why teachers get burnt out, when they don’t have it.”
That is accomplished through good transitions between subjects, patience and clear expectations.
Bartunek has taught for HPS since 2008, initially as a preschool teacher and now for a decade at the kindergarten level.
She taught kindergarten at Morton Elementary for five years before Morton was closed in 2016 as part of an overhaul of HPS’ elementary facilities and organization. She then transferred to Watson along with Principal Jason Cafferty and many other Morton teachers.
Cafferty, who now has worked with Bartunek in both the Morton and Watson school settings, said she is loved by her young students and appreciated by their families.
“Jade’s been an excellent teacher for many years in the district,” he said during a previous Tribune interview. “She is just so consistent and caring with the kids. She holds them accountable, but she has a soft side, too. You just never hear a parent walking away with their kid having a negative experience with Jade Bartunek.”
Bartunek said her expectations for her kids are high.
“I always want them to strive to meet (high expectations),” she said. “I don’t want them to fail. We work on it. We’ll do whatever we need to, but I want them to be successful individuals.”
Working with parents is big, too.
“They have their child’s best interest at heart, too,” she said. “I feel like I have to work with parents to make sure we are doing the same thing, we’re consistent. I’m always reaching out to parents, always trying to make connections so their child knows we’re a team. We want you to be successful.”
Bartunek and her husband, John, have three sons: Maison, Kayden and Harrison.
She is from Rushville, in western Nebraska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.