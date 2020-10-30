Controlled burn
A portion of Boyce Street will be closed Monday and Tuesday as firefighters conduct fire training exercises in an empty house that will conclude with a controlled burn.
Hastings Fire and Rescue will have live training sessions at 1527 Boyce St. both days, providing hands-on experience to firefighters.
Boyce will be closed from Baltimore to Washington avenues during the training.
Residents are asked to avoid the immediate area during training exercises.
The public’s patience and cooperation is appreciated during this time. Questions can be directed to the fire department at 402-461-2350.
Meth found
LINCOLN — Officers who stopped a Lincoln man wanted on an assault warrant found $30,000 worth of methamphetamine in his car, police in Lincoln said.
Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force stopped the 51-year-old man’s BMW Wednesday night outside a Lincoln apartment because he was wanted for an assault that had occurred two days earlier, police said.
The man was also suspected of driving on a suspended license.
Officers who searched the man and his car say they found 344 grams of meth in a bag and under the passenger seat, as well as $4,000 in cash.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver, possession of cash while violating a drug law, driving under suspension and the warrant, police said.
