With distribution of vaccines against the novel coronavirus rolling out across Tribland on an as-available basis in coming weeks and months, comparisons to the poliovirus and how inoculations against it were handled locally have become almost commonplace among those old enough to have lived through the two catastrophic outbreaks.
Demand for vaccines protecting patients against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is expected to limit access to inoculations for several months, though limited doses are slated to continue arriving at the South Heartland District Health Department going forward, Executive Director Michele Bever said in a news release dated Feb. 3.
As of Feb. 3, SHDHD already had administered nearly one-third of a shipment of 800 doses of Moderna vaccine received one day earlier.
Residents may register for the vaccine on the SHDHD website, www.southheartlandhealth.org, via a link to Nebraska’s vaccine registration system. Individuals will be notified when their turn arrives to schedule an appointment.
“If you are in the current priority group of age 65+, it may still be many weeks before it is your turn,” Bever said. “We are getting the vaccine into arms as fast as it comes in – within one week of its arrival."
As of Feb. 8, the death toll for COVID-19 patients in the South Heartland district — residents of Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties — was 55 people.
Though COVID-19 poses a considerably more lethal threat to the population than polio did in the 1940s through 1960s, both outbreaks sparked concern around the globe.
The threat of paralysis and death from poliomyelitis, the full name of the paralytic disease resulting from poliovirus infection — particularly among youngsters 16 and under — created an environment during the early to mid 20th century that drove more than 13,000 area residents to obtain the Sabin oral vaccine when it became available at the Hastings City Auditorium in June 1962, as chronicled in Tribune archives.
The vaccine was administered in three doses. The Type 1 dose was given to more than 5,000 area residents during the first hour alone of what was referred to as SOS Day. Types 2 and 3 were doled out in subsequent events.
At its worst, polio claimed an estimated 35,000 Americans per year in the late 1940s. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there have been no cases of the disease originating in the United States since 1979.
Jane Marsh, 87, of Hastings is a retired teacher who lived in Denver when polio prevention became part of her everyday life experience in the mid 1940s. She remembers well the fear that accompanied seeing young neighbors and friends stricken with the disease hobbling about on crutches.
“There was fear of children getting infantile paralysis,” Marsh said. “I was a kid, so I was scared to death. We all thought we were going to get it.
“We couldn’t go anywhere. We just hung around. I used to wake up at night with a stiff neck and wake up my mom and say, ‘I think I have polio.’ And Mom would say, ‘No, you don’t.’ ”
The disease seemed to spike during summer months, as did theories of how it could be contracted, she said.
“There were all kinds of rumors,” she said. “It was flies, they said, and if you kept flies away you wouldn’t get it.”
In reality, poliovirus initiates as an intestinal virus that is spread through person-to-person contact. As with the novel coronavirus, symptoms of the resulting disease mimic those caused by the flu bug. In a small percentage of cases, the poliovirus migrates into the spinal cord, where it destroys motor nerves, causing paralysis.
The vaccine invented by Jonas Salk first was approved for use in 1955 during the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
An earlier president, Franklin D. Roosevelt, contracted what initially was diagnosed as polio in 1921 at age 39, and was left paralyzed from the waist down. It is now believed his affliction instead was Guillian-Barré Syndrome.
Both Jane and her husband, Dwight, say the novel coronavirus has had affected their lives far more than poliovirus ever did.
Their daughter, Margaret, who battled COVID-19 in April 2020, now handles their grocery shopping duties to shield them from possible exposure to the virus.
“We’re kind of homebound,” Jane said. “We don’t go anywhere. My husband and I got the vaccine on Jan. 29, and I told people I felt like I just got a date to the prom.”
Dwight, 88, a retired Hastings College English professor, tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020 despite exhibiting no symptoms. He now wonders if the diagnosis was in error. Regardless, he said, he isn’t overly concerned about becoming infected with the coronavirus in the future.
“I’m glad to stay home and read books,” he said. “I haven’t felt all that much affected.”
As a youngster living in Hastings, he recalls, the biggest disruption he felt during the polio outbreak was that it led to the closure of local swimming pools. He missed swimming.
“That was my big loss,” he said. “Once in a while we went to the theater, but they were closed, too.”
Leota Rolls, 77, is a retired hospital administrator and nurse who resided in Ayr and Hastings when poliovirus was particularly volatile during the 1950s. She recalls the fear she and her classmates felt as they lined up for vaccine shots at the City Auditorium.
“There were big long lines, and we were all crying,” she said. “We didn’t want to get the shot.”
Parents seemed far more concerned about protecting their children from contracting the disease than about getting it themselves, she said. Measures adopted in most communities to minimize exposure included: No swimming, no entering public places, and vigorous hand washing.
“Mostly people were fearful for their children,” Rolls said. “Any little fever or symptom we came up with, they would watch us like a hawk to make sure we hadn’t caught it.”
The iron lung, a negative pressure ventilator, was a breathing apparatus that encased patients being treated for advanced cases of poliovirus. The machines were still in use for treating post-polio syndrome patients during Rolls’ early years at the hospital.
“The iron lung was used quite a lot,” she said. “They had a whole ward of them (patients) at one time.”
Though she believes the novel coronavirus poses far worse health risks than poliovirus at its peak, she doesn’t obsess over contracting the disease. Nevertheless, she takes CDC's recommended precautions seriously.
“I have friends who won’t leave their house because they are so afraid of it,” she said. “I’m too old to sit in the house and stare at the walls.”
As during the poliovirus outbreak, she finds herself among the high-risk group most vulnerable to contracting coronavirus. The latter risk seems vastly more serious, however.
“I think it is a different kind of fear,” she said. “There is a lot of anxiety about catching it and giving it to someone as compared to polio, which wasn’t like that. It seems like people are afraid that if they get it they might give it to somebody, and they don’t want to give it to their family.
“I had a family member who had it (coronavirus) who was petrified she was going to give it to me because I had seen her the day before. In those days we were just concerned about getting polio in the community, not giving it to somebody because we caught it.”
Though her day-to-day life was only minimally affected during the poliovirus outbreak, Judy Sandeen, 79, of Hastings said it caused an underlying fear that gripped her Loup City community during her childhood years.
She imagines the fear of contracting poliovirus was more prevalent among parents than their largely oblivious offspring.
“My mother was always asking us to put our chin to our chest because one of the signs of polio is that it affects your spinal cord,” Sandeen said. “If you couldn’t put your chin to your chest, it meant your spinal cord was in trouble.”
One local victim of polio she remembers vividly is George Peterson, a classmate whom she says was “greatly affected” by the disease in the mid-1950s.
“I didn’t know him well, but he did develop polio and was gone for a while,” she said. “There was a sense of shock when he got sick. When he came back he was able to finish school and was owner and editor of the weekly paper.”
Peterson served as publisher, editor and owner of the Sherman County Times newspaper for 30 years. He died at age 65 in 2004.
With the dawn of the New Media Age, media exposure has drawn more attention to the novel coronavirus than poliovirus ever received during its peak outbreak years, Sandeen said. She believes the barrage of coverage is one reason the public is more informed — and unsettled — by coronavirus than it was by poliovirus.
“There is a sense you have to take specific steps to keep yourself safe from COVID, where with polio we were isolated,” she said. “Certainly there was no internet. We had the weekly paper and three channels on television, so there was more of a sense that it couldn’t affect us because we really didn’t know much about it.”
Because of their ages and underlying health issues, Judy and her husband, Frank (“Jack”), choose to stay largely confined to home because of coronavirus. Judy says it’s more of a common-sense approach to avoiding risk factors that motivates their decision to isolate themselves from disease whenever possible.
“It’s not a fear,” she said. “It’s a rational decision based on what we know.
“Neither of us is really afraid of it. We just recognize the dangers and what we can do about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.