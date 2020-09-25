The Rev. Natalie Faust, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Superior, spoke at the See You At the Pole prayer event outside the Superior public school Wednesday organized by the Nuckolls County Ministerial Association. Her church affiliation was misstated in an article in Thursday’s Tribune.
