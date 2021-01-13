The Rev. Joel Remmers of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church was among 12 spiritual leaders from area churches who gathered Sunday afternoon to pray for the country. Remmers’ name was inadvertently omitted from the list of participants in Monday’s Tribune.
