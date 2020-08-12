FAIRFIELD — Sandy Creek earned just two victories last season as a very young team, playing in a tough conference.
The Cougars add a year of experience under their belt this season in Kortney Allen’s second season at the helm.
Sandy Creek brings back its most productive attacker in senior Jayden Claycamp, who recorded 191 kills in 2019. She also led the team with 39 blocks and 19 aces.
Also returning senior starters are setter Maryn Martin and hitter Caileigh Tripe. Martin dished out 366 assists last season and served up 15 aces. Tripe scooped up 258 opposing attacks as libero. No other player reached 100.
Kirstyn Sherbeck concluded her sophomore year with 20 blocks and 64 kills, playing in all 73 sets. Leah Hatch, now a junior, tallied 73 kills last year. Jenna Heinz finished her sophomore season with 56 kills.
The Cougars begin their season Aug. 27 at Adams Central.
2020 schedule
August
27, at Adams Central
September
1, Sutton, BDS; 3, at Wilber-Clatonia, Heartland; 8, Centennial; 12, Sandy Creek invite; 15, Thayer Central; 19, Fairbury invite; 22, at Ord, Central City; 26, at Adams Central tournament; 29, Milford
October
1, Minden, Centura; 6, at Deshler; 8, Fillmore Cental; 13, at Superior; at St. Cecilia; 19-22, Southern Nebraska Conference tournament
