FAIRFIELD — Sandy Creek had more turnovers than shots Thursday night, which proved to be the recipe it sounds like.
It resulted in a lopsided 53-17 loss to Southern Nebraska Conference rival Centennial.
“I thought we competed really well against that team,” said Sandy Creek head coach Jeremy Borer. “Physically (Centennial) is pretty solid. They’ve got tall girls and athletic girls — just some things that we don’t have.”
The Cougars coughed up the basketball 11 times in the first eight minutes. They shot it just three times.
Centennial’s Kate Hirschfeld made Sandy Creek pay with a perfect opening frame, going 3-for-3 in a span of 22 seconds to boost the Bronco lead to 13-0 just four minutes into the game.
Hirschfeld, who tallied a game-high 20 points, headed the Centennial press defense, which was on display most of the first half. The Broncos repeatedly picked off passes a few steps away from their hoop and converted them for easy buckets early on.
“We can’t control how big, fast, or strong they are,” Borer said.
Asia Nisly pushed Centennial’s lead to 15-0 with a lay in before the Cougars finally cracked the scoreboard with more than seven minutes expired.
McKenzie Bohlen’s made free throw was Sandy Creek’s only proof of offense in the first eight minutes.
But Sandy Creek got the wheels turning in the second frame. The Cougars made as many shots in the second as they took in the first: three. They also scored three times from the foul line.
Kennedi Tripe drained a 3-pointer out of the gate, and the Cougars later finished off the quarter with a 7-0 run to carry the momentum into halftime.
Leah Hatch flushed a pair from the line to start the run. Then, Caitlin Rempe followed by making 1-of-2 at the stripe before converting her only field goal of the night. Kynnzie Skalka capped the run with a lay up.
“That was a great ending and we were pretty excited,” Borer said. “That was all because of our defense. The girls were in passing lanes and getting steals.”
Centennial took the reins from there, though. Hirschfeld, who had seven points at the break, poured in 10 in the third quarter, including another trio of consecutive makes that ended with a 3-pointer. It was the penultimate basket of the Broncos’ 12-0 opening run to bulge their lead to 26 points.
Tripe answered with four makes from the line, which was the only offense in the quarter for the Cougars.
“We just struggled to score in the second half,” Borer said.
Sandy Creek mustered just one basket on 12 attempts in the fourth. Skalka scored with four minutes left before the bench replaced the starters.
“We’re struggling offensively right now,” Borer said. “We don’t have a real good identity on offense, so we’re trying to get that with our defense right now.”
The Cougars showed spurts of fundamental basketball, but many of the little things need improvement, Borer said.
“That’s the biggest thing,” he said, “is we just need to see effort and competing and getting better every night. I love the effort and attitude out of them. If we keep doing that, we’ll see good things out of this group eventually.”
CEN (1-0)...........15 10 16 12 — 53
SC (0-2)....................1 10 4 2 — 17
Centennial (53)
Kate Hirschfeld 7-13 4-5 20, Daylee Dey 3-6 0-0 6, Kiley Rathjen 2-7 2-4 6, Asia Nisly 3-8 0-1 6, Hailey Heidtbrink 0-1 0-0 0, Kailey Ziegler 1-6 0-0 4, Jaci Opfer 0-5 0-2 0, Maddie Avery 1-5 0-0 2, Jaycee Stuhr 3-5 2-2 8, Halle Kinnett 0-0 1-1 1, Maddie Brandenburgh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-57 9-15 53.
Sandy Creek (17)
Kennedi Tripe 1-6 4-6 7, Caitlin Rempe 1-4 0-0 3, Teagan Jarosik 0-1 0-0 0, Leah Hatch 0-9 2-2 2, Kynnzie Skalka 2-4 0-0 4, Lexie Shuck 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie Bohlen 0-0 1-2 1, Lexie League 0-0 0-2 0, Rylee Bailey 0-0 0-1 0, Aisley Schliep 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 4-25 5-12 17.
3-point goals — C 2-13 (Hirschfeld 2-4, Dey 0-1, Nisly 0-1, Green 0-3, Opfer 0-1, Avery 0-2, Stuhr 0-1); SC 1-4 (Tripe 1-3, Rempe 0-1).
Rebounds — C 37 (Rathjen 9); SC 27 (Hatch 7).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.