In other business, the council:

• Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the request of Sean Daly for a Preliminary Development Plan for property zoned CP-0, Commercial Office within a Planned District Overlay, for Primus Companies Hastings Dental Office located on property described as Lot 3, Anderson Second Subdivision

• Unanimously approved a Conditional Use Permit for Oasis Church to use the space at 408 N. Minnesota Ave., subject to three conditions:

— If the church congregation grows to 50, they must either relocate or resubmit a plan to expand their occupancy within the business center. An amendment to the permit and public hearings at both Planning Commission and City Council would be required.

— Once permit approval is obtained, it must be followed by a building permit for the interior remodel.

— A development permit must be submitted and approved by the Development Services Department for any signage along with ownership authorization.

• Unanimously approved of a plan modification to the redevelopment plan for 615 W. First St.

• Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4628 amending the Zoning District Map to rezone Keller Pointe Second Subdivision from R-1, Urban Single Family Residential District and R-1A, Urban Single Family Large Lot Residential District to R-1A, Urban Single Family Large Lot Residential District. Council members also unanimously approved suspending the requirement to voted on an ordinance at three meetings before passage.

• Unanimously approved of the preliminary/final plat for Keller Pointe Second Subdivision at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Laurie Street, a replat of Keller Pointe Subdivision-Revised.

• Unanimously approved moving the next regular City Council Meeting from Monday, May 25 to Tuesday, May 26.

• Unanimously approved of a preliminary plat for Hastings Rural Fire Subdivision.

• Unanimously approved of request of Kandy Brown for a fence height increase at 414 West 2nd Street. The request is for a 9-foot high wrought iron fence. Hastings City Code limits fence height in this location to 7 feet in height.

• Unanimously authorized the Mayor to sign Airport Project Grant Application for funding for engineering design of new snow removal equipment building at Hastings Municipal Airport.

• Unanimously approved an engineering services contract with Kirkham, Michael & Associates, Inc. for the design and bid phases of snow removal equipment building at Hastings Municipal Airport.

• Unanimously approved a professional design services agreement with RLR Associates, Inc. for the Hastings Museum’s Naval Ammunitions Depot exhibit, paid for with half cent sales tax funding.

