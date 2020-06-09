As the city of Hastings looks to bolster its information technology capabilities, members of the Hastings City Council approved appointing an interim information technology director.
Council members voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve the appointment of Jake Frerichs.
Frerichs started working for the city in June 2016.
“We are moving through a very interesting time, obviously, with COVID-19 and all the challenges we have here with our IT department,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “A lot of the issues that every organization is facing in our country is ‘How do we better work remotely, and how do we better communicate? We also have a significant amount invested in the ERP Solution coming up here. I appreciate Jake’s willingness to step up and serve as an interim director.”
Frerichs succeeds former IT director Kevin Schawang, who stepped down at the city of Hastings at the end of May to work for the Nebraska Public Power District in Doniphan.
“I think we’re going to have to do a lot to step up our IT game here in the city of Hastings to make sure we make the correct investments coming up here in the next budget cycle,” Stutte said to the council.
Councilman Scott Snell thanked Frerichs, whom Snell said was very patient helping him solve computer issues.
“I’m a little bit of a hammerhead, and he steered me through the whole process,” Snell said. “He was very delightful to work with, very knowledgeable, and he had an extreme amount of patience. So I’m very grateful to Jake.”
City Administrator Dave Ptak said the city received 18 applicants for the IT director position, four of whom will be interviewed early next week.
“We’re looking forward to being able to bring a candidate back for full-time appointment,” Ptak said.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved a conditional use permit application from Quality Builders LLC of Sutton to place self-storage units at 1211 and 1215 E. South St.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4632 and the amendment to the Official Zoning District Map to rezone Hastings Rural Fire Subdivision from R-1, Urban Single Family Residential and A, Agricultural to R-1S, Single Family Suburban Acreage Residential District.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4633, the proposed city code text change and ordinance that would allow properties zoned A, Agriculture and R-1A, Single Family Large Lot Residential, recourse for requesting additional other hoofed animals based on the size of their lot and review of such matter on a case-by-case basis through Conditional Use Permit process.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4627, a zoning text amendment to the city code, authorizing preliminary and final plats to be processed in combination and to amend the city code section regarding pre-authorized work before final plat approval.
- Unanimously approved the preliminary/final plat for Warrings Second Subdivision on Lochland Drive West.
- Unanimously approved the final plat for the Hastings Rural Fire Subdivision.
- Unanimously approved making assessments in Street Improvement District No. 2018-1, which is Lakeview Avenue from North Shore Drive to 118.47 feet north of Martin Drive. The total cost of Street Improvement District No. 2018-1 is $283,304.01. General obligation is $36,693.22. Total assessments to be levied after applying credits for prepayment of assessments include $188,606.35.
- Unanimously approved making assessments in Street Improvement District No. 2019-1, which is the Utecht Circle cul-de-sac — 39th Street north 751.83 feet. The total assessment of Street Improvement District No. 2019-1 is $257,341.
- Unanimously approved making assessments in Street Improvement District No. 2019-2, which is Utecht Avenue Location — 39th Street south 1,422 Feet. The total assessment of Street Improvement District No. 2019-1 is $475,223.46. There is also a special drive benefit of $2,498.54.
- Unanimously approved moving council work sessions from the first Monday of the month to the third Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
