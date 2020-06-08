Restaurants in Hastings now can apply for temporary outdoor dining licenses.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve the temporary outdoor dining application process.
“I think this will provide people the opportunity to provide more volume for their restaurants, which would help drive their revenues,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “We feel like this is a good first step moving this forward.”
He said the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission released new information Friday afternoon about the possibility of expanding alcohol sales outside of the four walls of an establishment. All the commission is requiring is a simple filing showing the extended area.
The outdoor dining licenses, which are approved by city staff, are good for 30 days, but are renewable.
Stutte thanked city staff and other community members, including Michele Bever, who is executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, for their work on the application process.
It was representatives of the Downtown Center Association and other concerned business owners who brought the outdoor dining option to the city about a month ago.
Stutte emphasized that although downtown establishments drove the public desire for expanded outdoor dining, any restaurant in Hastings is eligible to apply.
“This is one of those opportunities, where as long as people are staying 6 feet apart, they are able to entertain people outside of their four walls,” he said.
While council members unanimously approved the application process, they did express reservations.
“I just don’t want it to be a way of moving alcohol and food outside to allow people to smoke while they are doing that,” Councilman Butch Eley said.
He and Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik also each expressed worries about congestion on sidewalks, creating accessibility issues for individuals in wheelchairs.
City Attorney Clink Schukei said sidewalks would be usable, outside of the dining areas.
Councilman Paul Hamelink said outdoor dining is widely done across America right now and has helped a lot of restaurants.
He said directed health measures still apply even though the dining is outside.
“We have a lot of restaurants that are outside of our downtown area that may not need this, necessarily, but it still has become available to them,” Hamelink said. “If you’re a high-density restaurant you can be at half capacity. It’s very restrictive, particularly with the social distancing rules about how the dining room may be set up. I think this will be a great help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.