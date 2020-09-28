Three Hastings city baseball fields soon will get dugouts thanks to the city’s half-cent sales tax.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve a contract with Crouch Recreation of Omaha in the amount of $50,930 for the purchase of six ballfield dugouts.
The contract is to purchase six Poligon dugouts to be installed two each at the North Rec Field and South Rec Field west of Hastings High School, and at Carter Park field.
Currently, the fields have just team benches.
“This item was identified in the city parks sales tax committee in doing some ballfield renovations,” Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said, introducing the item. “The city parks crew, if approved, will install these dugouts.”
He said the installation will be completed by March 15, 2021.
These three fields are the most used by city baseball teams.
The dugouts are being purchased using the city’s Sourcewell contract. The project will be paid for with funds generated by the city’s half-cent sales tax that Hastings voters approved in September 2017.
“Another thank you to the community for approving it,” Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik said.
“A great improvement to our parks,” added Council President Paul Hamelink, who was running Monday’s meeting in the absence of Mayor Corey Stutte.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved a contract with Werner Construction Inc. of Hastings in the amount of $244,107.25 for phase 1 of Parkview Cemetery paving. Hassenstab said that was the lowest “and best” of three bids.
That amount was less than the engineer’s estimate of $310,605.
The current cemetery roads are asphalt and will be removed and replaced with concrete. Due to the close proximity of the curb line some trees in the phase I area will have to be removed by cemetery staff. Plans are to replant trees where feasible after the new road is in. The entire resurfacing of Parkview is broken up into six phases.
“It was great, first of all, to see three bids come in. Second, under the engineer’s estimate. This is going to be a great project, I think, and great for our community,” Skutnik said.
Hassenstab said the parks department has $500,000 budgeted this fiscal year for cemetery road replacement, $250,000 of which was carried over for the project from the previous fiscal year.
He is hoping to get phase 2 done this fiscal year as well.
Councilman Scott Snell thanked Hassenstab and everyone else who was involved in the project.
“We’re doing something that’s very benevolent that is worthy of our efforts to honor those that have passed on,” he said. “I’m very grateful for your efforts.”
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved the Class CK liquor license application from RM Retail Services for Midtowne Mart at 1921 W. Second St. and unanimously approved the manager application of Ryan A. Rutt in connection with the liquor license.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance 4647, rezoning Westbrook 17th Addition from urban single family residential and agricultural districts to urban single family residential district.
- Unanimously approved the release of easement for Westland Park, LLC at lot 1, Crane Circle Villas Subdivision and lot 2, block 4, Indian Acres second addition.
- Unanimously approved the interlocal agreement with Juniata and the city of Hastings to extend the street light policies with regard to LED upgrades and needed capital improvements.
- Unanimously approved a lease with Meyerrs Aerial, LLC for airport property.
- Unanimously approved awarding a bid to Travelers’ Insurance Company for property, casualty and workers compensation.
- Unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Adams County for the Hastings Public Library. The agreement calls for the county to pay 15%, based on the library’s previous fiscal year budget.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance to amend the city code removing camping at Lake Hastings, and other updated park regulation. The council also unanimously approved suspending the second and final reading to pass an ordinance. Council members voted 7-1 to remove a proposed city code change that addressed horses, which were previously prohibited in parks except on the roads, which would be precluded from roadways, both within and outside of parks, in the city.
Council members will address horses during their October work session.
