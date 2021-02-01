The primary digester at the city of Hastings’ Pollution Control Facility soon will get a seven-figure upgrade.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve an agreement with BRB Contractors Inc. of Topeka, Kansas, for primary digester improvements in the amount of $1.38 million.
Councilman Ted Schroeder was absent.
Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering, said the primary digester is an essential part of Hastings Utilities’ Pollution Control Facility, also known as the wastewater treatment plant.
The utility department opened bids for the project on Jan. 7. The bid from BRB was the lowest of two bids and under the engineer’s estimate of $1.5 million.
Vrooman said BRB performed similar work on the secondary digester in 2016.
“So they are familiar with the work,” he said. “The digester is 40 years old, and the mixing equipment is failing and the cover does need rehabilitated. This is an essential part of the process for digesting solids in the plant.”
Monday’s council meeting, which lasted 12 minutes, was the first in-person for new council members Joy Huffaker and Shawn Hartmann. They, along with re-elected incumbent council members Butch Eley and Jeniffer Beahm, as well as Mayor Corey Stutte, were sworn in during a virtual meeting on Dec. 14, 2020.
On Monday, council members unanimously approved ratifying all actions taken by the City Council at its teleconference/videoconference meetings on Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 11.
During council communications, Eley expressed thanks for a recent signage upgrade in the city.
“Whoever thought of the idea of the red and white strips for the posts at four-way stops needs a good, ‘Atta boy.’ I think that’s great,” he said.
Eley and Stutte both congratulated Troy Vorderstrasse for his promotion to assistant fire chief. Vorderstrasse, who previously had served as fire prevention officer, is scheduled to be sworn into his new position during a ceremony on Thursday.
Stutte also thanked all those who sent well wishes while he was in the Mary Lanning Healthcare intensive care unit and while he was recovering at home following a medical incident at his home.
The situation included a fall, a seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain, Stutte reported. He attributed the incident to long-term effects of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The council held an executive session following the regular agenda to discuss personnel items.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved the application of CF Altitude LLC doing business as “Alta No. 6216” for a Class D Liquor License at 500 S. Burlington Ave.
- Unanimously approved the manager application of Daniel J. Stroup in connection with the Class “D” Liquor License of CF Altitude LLC doing business as “Alta No. 6216” at 500 S. Burlington Ave.
