Work should begin soon on paving 42nd Street between U.S. Highway 281 and Baltimore Avenue.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to award the contract to Werner Construction of Hastings for water, sewer, trail and paving improvements for 42nd Street 1,300 feet west of U.S. 281 to Baltimore Avenue.
The 42nd Street project was one of several road construction projects the council approved on Monday.
When bids were opened March 30, Werner was the only bidder for the project at $2.8 million. The engineer’s estimate was $2.37 million.
Work has a tentative start date of May 11 with a completion date of Dec. 30.
The project also includes improvements to the intersection at Baltimore Avenue and 42nd Street, as well as water and sewer improvements. The project also will include the construction of a walking trail on the south side of the roadway.
“A three-lane, 9-inch thick Portland cement concrete roadway will hopefully take care of traffic in this area,” City Engineer Dave Wacker said.
The city has been working with Adams County for about 15 years to make the project a reality, he said.
Of the funding sources, the city’s street fund, which has highway allocation and wheel tax money, will pay out $2,125,856. The sewer department will fund $389,882, and the water department will fund $262,624.
Adams County will provide $110,377 for the project as part of an interlocal agreement.
Mayor Corey Stutte thanked Wacker and the engineering department as well as utility staff members for their hard work over the past couple years putting the project together.
“I know there was a lot of coordination needed,” he said. “I had to go out there and talk to land owners on right-of-way acquisition and all that. I really do appreciate all the hard work you put into it. It’s hard for us to imagine right now coming out on the other side of this pandemic, but one day we will. This is going to be an important piece of the east-west arterial road to make sure people will be able to travel back and forth. I know that a lot of council members continue to get questions about that.”
The council also approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for a $9.575 million improvement project that will replace the entire pavement section of U.S. Highway 6 from Baltimore to Elm avenues.
“If you’ve driven that recently, you’ll notice the pavement condition is in very poor condition,” Wacker said.
It also will include the installation of handicapped-accessible ramps and surface grinding of the pavement on Burlington Avenue from the J Street intersection to South Street.
The project is scheduled to be open for bids in October or November, with work on the project expected to begin in spring 2021.
A residential resurfacing project also was approved, with the award of a $945,516 contract to Vontz Paving for the resurfacing of the following streets:
· Chicago Avenue from C to A streets
· Denver Avenue from First to Seventh streets
· Fifth Street from Burlington to Eastside Boulevard
· Sixth Street from Colorado to Minnesota avenues
Vontz Paving also was awarded an additional $991,185 contract for the resurfacing of the following arterial roadways:
· Highland Road from 12th Street to the city/county line
· Minnesota Avenue from the BNSF Railway tracks to Seventh Street
· Seventh Street from Eastside Boulevard to Fourth Avenue
In other business, the council:
— Unanimously approved the application of Hastings Lodging 2, LLC doing business as Hampton Inn and Suites, for a Class C liquor license at 215 E. 31st St.
— Unanimously approved the manager application of Mike A. Works in connection with the Class C liquor license for Hampton Inn and Suites at 215 E. 31st St.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4630 amending city code for planned district regulations. The ordinance allows an applicant for a development plan to construct on platted tracts that are smaller than minimum lot size requirements, where adjacent open space is provided; allows for buildings to be grouped in clusters or courts; and allows for buildings to be located closer to lot lines if the buildings are architecturally suitable in relation to adjoining buildings and property. These regulations are consistent with existing regulations already present in the more restrictive residential zones of this same section. Council members also unanimously approved suspending the requirement to read an ordinance three times for passage.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4629 amending city code addressing accessory uses and structures, dealing with requirements for accessory buildings with over 864 square feet of floor space in certain residential districts. Council members also unanimously approved suspending the requirement to read an ordinance three times for passage.
— Unanimously approved an agreement with South Central Economic Development District for professional services for a Community Development Block Grant.
— Unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding granting permission for Hastings Rural Fire to perform grading and construction prior to approval of preliminary and final plat for Hastings Rural Fire Subdivision.
— Unanimously approved awarding a contract for renovation of the North Denver Station and building to Farris Construction of Hastings in the amount of $480,563. Farris had the lowest of three bids.
The project will include a remodel of the existing business office and lobby area for customers coming in to pay their bills while providing a secure and customer-friendly new accounts desk. A handicapped-accessible restroom will be included for customers as well as a drive-up window.
There were also four alternates to the project, and staff is recommending all of the alternative bids be built into the project. The alternative bids included a new front walkway from the building to the parking area, heating for the walkway, and two built-in cabinets under the desktops in the drive-through addition.
— Unanimously approved the three-year audit proposal for the city of Hastings and Hastings Utilities from Grand Island auditing firm AMGL for $40,100 in 2020, $41,100 in 2021 and $42,100 in 2022.
— Unanimously approved authorizing the mayor, city administrator and airport manager to sign documents relating to the city of Hastings property used in the operation of the Hastings Municipal Airport on behalf of the city of Hastings.
— Unanimously approved a resolution approving the call for early redemption and payment of combined utility revenue bonds from 2006.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4631 authorizing the issuance of general obligation public safety tax anticipation bonds not to exceed $750,000 to purchase the city’s new fire engine. Council members also unanimously approved suspending the requirement to read an ordinance three times for passage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.